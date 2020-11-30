Cricket Cricket Tendulkar helps in treatment of underprivileged kids across six states Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's foundation has helped 100 children from underprivileged families across six states in receiving treatment for critical ailments. PTI 30 November, 2020 16:55 IST Tendulkar had also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children's Day, encouraging children to play a key part in shaping the future of the world. PTI 30 November, 2020 16:55 IST Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has helped in providing treatment to 100 underprivileged children across six states - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.This partnership is with a foundation called Ekam, and is targeted at children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals.Children from underprivileged families, suffering from critical ailments and those who cannot afford to follow up on their elective medical costs, got the support from Tendulkar's foundation.READ | Ind vs Aus: Had a bad dose of vertigo, wasn’t sure if I would play, says Smith Earlier this month, Tendulkar had supported Makunda Hospital in Assam's Karimganj district with paediatric equipments .This is expected to benefit more than 2000 children every year.Tendulkar had also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children's Day, encouraging children to play a key part in shaping the future of the world. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos