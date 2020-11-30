Tendulkar helps in treatment of underprivileged kids across six states

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has helped in providing treatment to 100 underprivileged children across six states - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This partnership is with a foundation called Ekam, and is targeted at children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals.

Children from underprivileged families, suffering from critical ailments and those who cannot afford to follow up on their elective medical costs, got the support from Tendulkar's foundation.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had supported Makunda Hospital in Assam's Karimganj district with paediatric equipments .

This is expected to benefit more than 2000 children every year.

Tendulkar had also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children's Day, encouraging children to play a key part in shaping the future of the world.