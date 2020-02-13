Tendulkar versus Lara in Road Safety World Series opener

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will witness the much anticipated clash of the titans when Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends takes on Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends in the opening fixture of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series on March 7.

Of the total eleven matches, two will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, four at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host four games, while the final will be held at the Brabourne Stadium on March 22.

All matches will begin at 7pm IST and will be broadcast live on COLORS Cineplex and COLORS Kannada Cinema.

The Unacademy Road Safety World Series, is a five-nation T20 cricket tournament which will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa.

Some notable players who will feature in this Series includes Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the Series.

THE FIXTURES (All Matches Start at 7:00pm IST)

March 7 : India Legends vs West Indies Legends @ Wankhede (Mumbai)

March 8: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ Wankhede (Mumbai)

March 10: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 11 : West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends @ @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 13: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 14: India Legends vs South Africa Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 16: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 17: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 19: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 20: India Legends vs Australia Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 22: FINAL at Brabourne Stadium (CCI, Mumbai)