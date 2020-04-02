Cricket Cricket Quiz: How well do you know the 2011 World Cup? As we revisit India's 2011 World Cup triumph today, we explore trivia about that edition of the quadrennial tournament. How well can you crack the trivia? R Narayanan 02 April, 2020 11:44 IST On the trot | India in 2011, Australia in 2015, England in 2019 - host nations winning the World Cup. - Reuters R Narayanan 02 April, 2020 11:44 IST 1.Australia came into the 2011 World Cup having won the 1999, 2003 and 2007 editions. India's triumph over the Aussies at Ahmedabad broke the latter's long reign and also India's sequence of losses to this opponent in World Cups. How many reverses did the Indians suffer before getting it right against the Aussies? 6 Five. From 1992 to 2003, India lost five games to Australia, including twice in 2003 in South Africa. 7 Five. 2.In a bizarre incident, a team bus was stoned during this edition of the World Cup. Which side faced the fury of the fans? The Windies were the unlucky bunch. West Indies' bus was pelted with stones by Bangladesh supporters after their team lost in quick time. It was later found that fans had mistaken the bus to be Bangladesh's! 3.Though four Associate Members of the ICC were in the fray (Canada, Ireland, Kenya and Netherlands), it was a bowler from a Full Member country who delivered the costliest spell of the 2011 edition. Who was it? It was Jimmy Anderson. He conceded 91 in 9.5 overs against India at Bengaluru in a high-scoring thriller that ended in a tie. 4.Who was the only Indian bowler to pick up a five-for during the team's victorious campaign? Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj's spell (five for 31) came against Ireland at Bengaluru. His allround contribution (362 runs and 15 wickets) won him the Player-of-the-tournament award. 5.Ireland's sensational victory over England, when it chased down a mammoth total, was easily the highlight of the quadrennial event's 10th chapter. How many matches had Ireland won against England before that? Zero. In three meetings before that, the Englishmen had finished on top. In fact, Ireland's win at Bengaluru remains its only success against England in 10 ODIs (one No Result). 6.Pakistan won five out of six games to top its group in the league stage. Which was the only team it lost to? New Zealand. Ross Taylor celebrated his birthday with an unbeaten 131 as the Kiwis piled up 302 and shot out the Pakistanis for 192. Taylor later revealed that he had played with a broken bat that day! 7.There were four double-century partnerships in the 2011 tournament. Only one Indian pair achieved this feat. Which one? Virender Sehwag (175) and Virat Kohli (100 not out) forged a 203-run alliance for the third wicket against Bangladesh in the opener at Dhaka. 8.Even before a ball was bowled in the final between India and Sri Lanka, there was a controversy. What was it? The toss had to be done twice. Lankan skipper Sangakkara's call (Heads) wasn't heard by match referee Jeff Crowe due to the noise from the stands, forcing the captains to do it again. Sanga called correctly (Heads, a second time too). Dhoni, however, had the final word: his six signalling India's triumph.