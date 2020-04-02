Cricket

Cricket Quiz: How well do you know the 2011 World Cup?

As we revisit India's 2011 World Cup triumph today, we explore trivia about that edition of the quadrennial tournament. How well can you crack the trivia?

R Narayanan R Narayanan
02 April, 2020 11:44 IST

On the trot | India in 2011, Australia in 2015, England in 2019 - host nations winning the World Cup.   -  Reuters

R Narayanan R Narayanan
02 April, 2020 11:44 IST
1.Australia came into the 2011 World Cup having won the 1999, 2003 and 2007 editions. India's triumph over the Aussies at Ahmedabad broke the latter's long reign and also India's sequence of losses to this opponent in World Cups. How many reverses did the Indians suffer before getting it right against the Aussies?
2.In a bizarre incident, a team bus was stoned during this edition of the World Cup. Which side faced the fury of the fans?
3.Though four Associate Members of the ICC were in the fray (Canada, Ireland, Kenya and Netherlands), it was a bowler from a Full Member country who delivered the costliest spell of the 2011 edition. Who was it?
4.Who was the only Indian bowler to pick up a five-for during the team’s victorious campaign?
5.Ireland’s sensational victory over England, when it chased down a mammoth total, was easily the highlight of the quadrennial event’s 10th chapter. How many matches had Ireland won against England before that?
6.Pakistan won five out of six games to top its group in the league stage. Which was the only team it lost to?
7.There were four double-century partnerships in the 2011 tournament. Only one Indian pair achieved this feat. Which one?
8.Even before a ball was bowled in the final between India and Sri Lanka, there was a controversy. What was it?