Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

The Ashes 2023: Australia keeps faith in Starc’s wicket-taking ability

While Pat Cummins is safe as the captain of the side, a fit-again Josh Hazlewood would join Starc and Boland in the race for the remaining two spots in Australia’s pace attack for the first Ashes test later this week.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 18:28 IST , LONDON

Reuters
Mitchell Starc celebrates with his teammates after picking a wicket during the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval.
Mitchell Starc celebrates with his teammates after picking a wicket during the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mitchell Starc celebrates with his teammates after picking a wicket during the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. | Photo Credit: AP

Mitchell Starc may have leaked runs in the World Test Championship final against India but his wicket-taking ability is crucial to the balance of the Australia pace attack heading into the Ashes series against England, coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday.

The left-arm quick claimed four wickets but went for 5.34 runs an over - the most expensive performance in his 78-test career - at The Oval in London, where Australia triumphed by 209 runs with Scott Boland impressing the most among the Australian seamers.

While Pat Cummins is safe as the captain of the side, a fit-again Josh Hazlewood would join Starc and Boland in the race for the remaining two spots in Australia’s pace attack for the first Ashes test later this week.

ALSO READ
ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad - report

McDonald said Starc was not the only bowler who went for runs against India and that the 33-year-old lent much balance to their pace attack.

“Most of our bowlers went at above what they’d usually go, and we’ve just got to get our heads around that the tempo will be slightly different,” McDonald told reporters before Australia moved to Edgbaston, which hosts the first test from Friday.

“Mitch went at a bit more than he generally goes at, but they complement each other really, really well. His wicket-taking ability is second-to-none. We’ve got to weigh all that up when we make decisions,” he said.

Cummins also threw his weight behind Starc, tipping him to play a key role in the five-test series in England.

“He did a role for us that we know Starcy can do after 80 test matches,” Cummins said after Sunday’s win against India.

“He has got a huge tour ahead of him and will play a huge role for us. The English side sets up slightly differently as well. There are a few more left-handers. The wicket is going to be a bit different. I’m really happy with where Starcy is,” he said.

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

WTC /

Mitchell Starc

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA U20 World Cup: Team of the tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. The Ashes 2023: Australia keeps faith in Starc’s wicket-taking ability
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic delivers No. 23 to make history at Roland Garros
    Paul Fein
  4. India vs Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Preview, streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shubman Gill fined for criticising TV umpire’s decision; India, Australia face sanctions for slow over rates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. The Ashes 2023: Australia keeps faith in Starc’s wicket-taking ability
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad - report
    PTI
  3. Shubman Gill fined for criticising TV umpire’s decision; India, Australia face sanctions for slow over rates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head
    PTI
  5. Tendulkar questions Ashwin’s WTC final exclusion; Gavaskar, Shastri put spotlight on shot selection after India’s loss
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA U20 World Cup: Team of the tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. The Ashes 2023: Australia keeps faith in Starc’s wicket-taking ability
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic delivers No. 23 to make history at Roland Garros
    Paul Fein
  4. India vs Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Preview, streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shubman Gill fined for criticising TV umpire’s decision; India, Australia face sanctions for slow over rates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment