The Ashes; England drops Anderson, Tongue; recalls Mooen Ali for third Test at Headingley

England made three changes for the third Ashes Test against Australia which begins in Headingley on Thursday with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood named in the side.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 16:36 IST , LEEDS - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Veteran England pacer James Anderson along with skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum during a practice session at Leeds ahead of the third Ashes Test.
Veteran England pacer James Anderson along with skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum during a practice session at Leeds ahead of the third Ashes Test. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Veteran England pacer James Anderson along with skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum during a practice session at Leeds ahead of the third Ashes Test.

England announced its Playing XI for the third Ashes Test match against Australia and the Ben Stokes-led side has dropped veteran pacer James Anderson in one of three changes.

Trailing 2-0, England has to win the third Test, starting July 6 at Headingley to stay in contention in the five-match series.

England Playing XI for Third Test
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad

Along with Anderson fellow paceman Josh Tongue have been “rested”, according to a statement released by England on Wednesday. Mark Wood and seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes come into the side replacing Anderson and Tongue.

Ashes 2023, England vs Australia third Test: Probable XI, pitch report, weather forecast, where to watch

Spin-bowling all-rounder Mooen Ali has been recalled into the side as England aims to keep the Ashes alive after Australia inflicted a 43-run defeat at Lord’s last week in a Test match that was marred with controversies.

Ali replaces Ollie Pope after the vice-captain was ruled out of the rest of the season due to dislocating his shoulder at Lord’s. Harry Brook has now been promoted up the order to take Pope’s place at No 3.

Anderson’s 688 wickets are the most taken by any fast bowler in Test history but the swing specialist has struggled in this series so far, with just three wickets at more than 75 apiece.

Tongue made his test debut against Ireland last month where he impressed with a five-wicket haul in the second innings and made his Ashes debut at Lord’s, where he took five wickets in two innings.

(Inputs AFP)

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
