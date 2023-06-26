MagazineBuy Print

The Ashes 2023: Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord’s

Labuschagne fell for a golden duck in the first innings and scored 13 runs in the second, losing his place at the top of the world test rankings to England’s Joe Root.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 13:41 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Marnus Labuschagne bats during a nets practice session at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Marnus Labuschagne bats during a nets practice session at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Marnus Labuschagne bats during a nets practice session at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: AP

Marnus Labuschagne said he holds himself to a “higher standard” after his struggles in the opening Ashes Test and is looking to rediscover top form in time for the second match at Lord’s.

Labuschagne fell for a golden duck in the first innings and scored 13 runs in the second, losing his place at the top of the world Test rankings to England’s Joe Root.

Australia won the match by two wickets after a gripping five-day battle at Edgbaston.

“They were very uncharacteristic dismissals to how I’ve usually played,” Labuschagne said. “That’s why I was pretty frustrated with myself to get out that way and asked myself the question, ‘Why did I play at those deliveries?’.

“I’ve come up with my own summation of what that is. Now it’s if there’s anything I can do tactically or technically to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s a rarity that I’d play at those balls, so it’s not something I’m going to overthink, but I hold myself to a much higher standard than those dismissals.”

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting backed Labuschagne to return to his best. “I think he’s over complicating things a little bit,” Ponting said

“He has to trust and believe in what’s made him the number two-ranked test batsman in the world for the last couple of years and go back to trusting that.

“I would actually tell him to go and watch some footage and watch some video of when he’s actually played his best, and remember those things and go and do that all over again.”

The second test starts at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Marnus Labuschagne /

The Ashes 2023 /

Lord's /

Ricky Ponting

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
