The Hundred: Northern Superchargers player tests positive for COVID-19

A Northern Superchargers Women's player is the latest to test positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing The Hundred tournament.

The team released a statement confirming the development ahead of the fixture against Manchester Originals on Thursday.



"One Northern Superchargers Women's player has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for today's fixture against Manchester Originals at Emerald Headingley as we wait for the results of a PCR test. Two other members of the squad are isolating as a precaution and will therefore miss today's game. All other members of the squad remain unaffected," a statement read.

Two players in the men's team of the Superchargers also tested positive. The duo have been asked to self isolate and will miss Thursday's game against the Originals. According to ESPN Cricinfo, a team spokesperson also confirmed their absence in the side's final group fixture against Birmingham Phoenix on August 17.