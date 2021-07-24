The women's Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 92 guides Superchargers home

Jemimah Rodrigues had a memorable outing in her maiden The Hundred fixture as her unbeaten 92 guided Northern Superchargers to a six-wicket win against Welsh Fire on Saturday.

After restricting Welsh Fire to 130-8, Superchargers was struggling at 19-4, when Jemimah stitched a 112 run stand with Alice Davidson-Richards (not out 23) to guide the team home. While Alice held fort at one end, Jemimah set the stage on fire with a 26-ball half-century.

She crafted her 43-ball innings with 17 boundaries and a six to stamp her class. She had a lean patch for a while and had a forgettable outing in the India vs England limited overs series. She was dropped from the playing XI during the Test. But on Saturday, she regained her confidence and went hammer and tongs at the opponent bowlers.

On the day, she showed her attacking instincts with some delectable strokes all round the wicket as West Indies off-spinner Hayley Matthews was taken for 29 off 15 deliveries including six boundaries.

"This is my second home and I feel like buying a home at Yorkshire. I have played with this people two years ago. I am thankful to my parents for supporting me. It was not to sit out and when you were not getting runs," Jemimah, who was adjudged the player of the match, said. In 2019, she played for Yorkshire Diamonds in Kia Super League and was among the leading scorers.