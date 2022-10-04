Cricket

Tim Paine set for Sheffield Shield return with Tasmania 

Paine had stepped down as Australia Test captain before the Ashes over a historical investigation into sexually explicit texts to a female colleague.

Paine was appointed as the Australian national team captain after the 2018 “Sandpaper-gate” ball-tampering scandal that costed Steve Smith the captaincy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tim Paine is set to return to first-class cricket after being named in Tasmania’s squad for its Sheffield Shield opener against Queensland in Brisbane this week.

Paine last played a first-class match in early 2021 but returned to club cricket over the last weekend when he donned the keeping gloves and made an unbeaten 20.

Paine will keep wickets for Tasmania with Matthew Wade on Australian duty ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup later this month, and will face a Queensland team boasting former Test colleagues Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch welcomed Paine's return to top-flight cricket.

"I think it's really good for Australian cricket to have Tim around," Finch said ahead of the first T20I against the West Indies on Wednesday.

"For Tasmania to have his experience back around the side with a squad that that has got a few young players, the Tasmanian side will be better for that.

"I think Australian cricket is better for having Tim involved in a playing capacity."

Tasmania squad
Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk (c), Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster

