Tim Paine to undergo neck surgery ahead of the Ashes

A Cricket Australia statement said Test captain Tim Paine will undergo surgery in Hobart on Tuesday to treat a pinched nerve in his neck.

Paine expects to return to training in October and will be fit to lead Australia in the Ashes. "Paine had been suffering pain in his neck and left arm due to a bulging disc which reduced his ability to train at full intensity and has not responded to treatment.

He consulted a spinal surgeon in Hobart late last week. The surgeon recommended the surgery to relieve the pressure on the nerve and allow Paine time to return to training later this month," a CA statement read.

“The consensus of the spinal surgeon and the CA medical team was to have the surgery now which will allow plenty of time to fully prepare for the summer,” Paine said.

“I expect to be able to restart physical activity by the end of this month and be back in full training in October. I will be ready to go by the first Test and am very much looking forward to what will be a huge summer.”