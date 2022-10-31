Cricket

Titans, Knights rack up T20 world record 501 runs

The Titans posted 271 for three in their 20 overs before the Knights replied with 230 for nine on a day when the bat truly overpowered the ball at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Reuters
31 October, 2022 22:21 IST
31 October, 2022 22:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batter Dewald Brevis plays a shot during an IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 13th April 2022

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batter Dewald Brevis plays a shot during an IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on the 13th April 2022 | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar 

The Titans posted 271 for three in their 20 overs before the Knights replied with 230 for nine on a day when the bat truly overpowered the ball at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

South African franchises the Titans and Knights have set a new world record for the highest match aggregate of runs scored in Twenty20 cricket as they collectively bludgeoned 501 in a domestic provincial match on Monday.

The Titans posted 271 for three in their 20 overs before the Knights replied with 230 for nine on a day when the bat truly overpowered the ball at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

The previous aggregate record of 497 was set in a game between Otago (249) and Central Districts (248) in New Zealand in 2016.

Also Read
Dewald Brevis smashes 162 in CSA T20 Challenge, 3rd highest score in T20s

Titans teenager Dewald Brevis, nicknamed “Baby AB” after former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, smashed 162 from 57 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes.

It was the joint third highest score in the 20-over format behind Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Aaron Finch (172).

There were 36 sixes struck in Potchefstroom, which is one short of the world record. Nineteen of those came in the Knights’ innings.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Ashwin or Chahal? Trial by pace for India

Ireland vs England preview feat. Kevin O’Brien

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us