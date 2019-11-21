Cricket Cricket Srinivasan meets Tamil Nadu CM, TNCA confident of reopening I, J, K stands On Thursday, former ICC, BCCI and TNCA chief N. Srinivasan had a meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. S. Dinakar chennai 21 November, 2019 20:47 IST The I, J, and K stands, with a capacity of 12,000, have been empty. - B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM S. Dinakar chennai 21 November, 2019 20:47 IST The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), on Thursday, did not receive the Government Order (GO) renewing the lease agreement of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for a period of 21 years. The GO is expected to be handed over to the TNCA only on Friday, November 22. On Thursday, former ICC, BCCI and TNCA chief N. Srinivasan had a meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. After the GO is received, the TNCA will move the High Court for the reopening of the I, J, and K stands. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.