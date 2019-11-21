Srinivasan meets Tamil Nadu CM, TNCA confident of reopening I, J, K stands

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), on Thursday, did not receive the Government Order (GO) renewing the lease agreement of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for a period of 21 years.

The GO is expected to be handed over to the TNCA only on Friday, November 22. On Thursday, former ICC, BCCI and TNCA chief N. Srinivasan had a meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

After the GO is received, the TNCA will move the High Court for the reopening of the I, J, and K stands.