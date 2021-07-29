Cricket Cricket TNCA to award Rs 5 lakh to ex-cricketers, match officials, groundsmen as part of one-time payment The TNCA will identify a set of players and staff a set each year, who will be awarded Rs. 5.00 Lakhs each as a one-time benefit out of the surplus earned from the TNPL. Team Sportstar 29 July, 2021 21:29 IST File picture of Najam Hussain. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 29 July, 2021 21:29 IST The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has decided to initiate a one-time payment for former cricketers, match officials and groundsmen who have been of service to the association.The aim behind this decision is to help those who have not received the one-time benefit from the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).Starting from this year, the TNCA will identify a set of cricketers, match officials and groundsmen each year, who will be awarded Rs. 5 lakh each as a one-time benefit out of the surplus earned from the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Tournament of each year.READ: SLC's disciplinary committee recommends two-year bans for Danushka, Mendis for bio-bubble breachThe benefit will be handed over by N Srinivasan, former President of TNCA and BCCI, during the TNPL Tournament. The TNPL Governing Council will decide the number of beneficiaries in the subsequent years.The Beneficiaries for 2021 are:1. Shri K R Rajagopal- Cricketer2. Shri Najam Hussain- Cricketer3. Shri S V S Mani - Cricketer4. Shri R Prabhakar - Cricketer5. Shri K Parthasarathy- Groundsman Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :