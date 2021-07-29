TNCA to award Rs 5 lakh to ex-cricketers, match officials, groundsmen as part of one-time payment

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has decided to initiate a one-time payment for former cricketers, match officials and groundsmen who have been of service to the association.

The aim behind this decision is to help those who have not received the one-time benefit from the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Starting from this year, the TNCA will identify a set of cricketers, match officials and groundsmen each year, who will be awarded Rs. 5 lakh each as a one-time benefit out of the surplus earned from the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Tournament of each year.

The benefit will be handed over by N Srinivasan, former President of TNCA and BCCI, during the TNPL Tournament. The TNPL Governing Council will decide the number of beneficiaries in the subsequent years.