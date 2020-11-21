TNCA makes sweeping changes to Cricket Advisory Committee

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) during its apex body meeting made sweeping changes to its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The 46-year-old S. Suresh, former Tamil Nadu all-rounder and captain, will be the new chairman of the CAC. The lanky Suresh has played 43 first-class matches, scoring 1965 runs at 29.32 and picking up 89 wickets at 25.87 with his seamers.

He also figured in 52 List ‘A’ matches, notching up 1448 runs (average 31.47) and scalping 44 batsmen (economy rate 4.71).

Also coming into CAC is former Tamil Nadu and Railways’ aggressive opener U. R. Radhakrishnan. Now 57, Radhakrishnan has an impressive first-class record of 1364 runs in 19 matches at 50.51.

Completing the three-member CAC is Sudha Shah, former Indian women’s team captain. Her contribution to women’s cricket has been immense.

Outgoing panelists

Going out of the panel is T. Karunamurthy, who suffered a stroke and underwent two major surgeries and has still not recovered fully.

Accomplished former Tamil Nadu paceman B. Kalyanasundaram is now based in Puducherry and had expressed his inability to continue in the panel.

And Sudha comes in for Sumathi Iyer, marking a total overhaul of the State CAC.

Meeting on Monday

The CAC is expected to meet on Monday to pick the new panel of senior selectors. It was also decided to play the remaining last four matches of the first division league in the second week of December and finish the tournament by the end of December.

Then, from December end, the TNCA will hold the unfinished league matches in the lower divisions. Only then will a call on the new season be taken.