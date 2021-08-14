TNPL 2021 final preview: Chepauk Super Gillies takes on the Trichy Warriors

Among the joys of watching this season’s TNPL has been M. Siddharth’s left-arm spin.

Even as the pacemen have dominated the competition on some sporting Chepauk surfaces with good carry, Siddharth has made a distinct impression for defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies with his control and variations.

He has explored the angles from over and round the wicket with the new ball and bowled a rather vicious arm ball, such a key delivery for a left-arm spinner.

He will be under sharp focus in the TNPL final on Sunday night, with the Super Gillies taking on a resurgent Ruby Trichy Warriors.

Partnering Siddharth will be lanky left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who has been a handful with his turn and bounce.

With the willow, the Super Gillies have the organised Kaushik Gandhi, the skipper, and the explosive N. Jagadeesan, at the top of the order, followed by the delightful little shot-maker of footwork and balance, S. Radhakrishnan.

Then there is the ageless game-changer R. Sathish.

This said, Trichy Warriors is a tricky opponent. In paceman P. Saravana Kumar, it has someone who can strike, seaming the ball both ways. And left-arm spinner Rahil Shah, the skipper, is an experienced campaigner.

Nidhish Rajagopal and Adithya Ganesh are two left-handers who have bailed the team out of pressure situations with calculated hitting. And Antony Dhas, a handy seamer and a power-hitter, can make a difference.

FILE PHOTO: Trichy Warrior's Nidhish Rajagopal (right). - TNPL

Given the dew factor, chasing might be a better option.