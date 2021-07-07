TNPL 2021 full schedule: Matches, venues, teams, date, where to watch

The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), having got the go ahead from the state government, will begin on July 19.

The Twenty20 league featuring eight teams - defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, LYCA Kovai Kings, Salem Spartans, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be a 28-day affair with the final on August 15.

All 32 matches will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. There will be seven double-headers in the league phase, which will be held without a break. The first of the three rest days will be after the conclusion of the league stage and before the playoffs.

“The Tamil Nadu Government formally approved holding the TNPL 2021 tournament on 1st July 2021 subject to no spectators and strict Covid protocols. After discussions with all the stakeholders, it was decided to start the 2021 edition of TNPL from 19th July to 15th August. Eight teams will play 32 games in M. A. Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk,” R. S. Ramasaamy, TNCA secretary, said on Wednesday.

Where to watch TNPL 2021 matches in India?

“Matches will be broadcast by Star India in Star Sports 1 Tamil, one of their English channels and on Hotstar.

“The teams are starting their practice on 9th July at Chepauk after extensive testing, quarantine and following strict bubble rules. BCCI Anti-corruption team will be in place for the tournament for education and monitoring,” he added.