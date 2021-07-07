Cricket

TNPL 2021 full schedule: Matches, venues, teams, date, where to watch

The T20 league featuring eight teams - Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, LYCA Kovai Kings, Salem Spartans, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be a 28-day affair.

Kolkata 07 July, 2021 22:16 IST
K. Pichumani

FILE PHOTO: Chepauk Super Gillies celebrates after winning the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 15, 2019.   -  The Hindu

The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), having got the go ahead from the state government, will begin on July 19.

The Twenty20 league featuring eight teams - defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, LYCA Kovai Kings, Salem Spartans, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be a 28-day affair with the final on August 15.

All 32 matches will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. There will be seven double-headers in the league phase, which will be held without a break. The first of the three rest days will be after the conclusion of the league stage and before the playoffs.

“The Tamil Nadu Government formally approved holding the TNPL 2021 tournament on 1st July 2021 subject to no spectators and strict Covid protocols. After discussions with all the stakeholders, it was decided to start the 2021 edition of TNPL from 19th July to 15th August. Eight teams will play 32 games in M. A. Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk,” R. S. Ramasaamy, TNCA secretary, said on Wednesday.

Where to watch TNPL 2021 matches in India?

“Matches will be broadcast by Star India in Star Sports 1 Tamil, one of their English channels and on Hotstar.

“The teams are starting their practice on 9th July at Chepauk after extensive testing, quarantine and following strict bubble rules. BCCI Anti-corruption team will be in place for the tournament for education and monitoring,” he added.

MatchDateDayTimeTeam 1Team 2
119-07-21Monday7.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSSALEM SPARTANS
220-07-21Tuesday7.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
321-07-21Wednesday7.30 PMNELLAI ROYAL KINGSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
422-07-21Thursday7.30 PMDINDIGUL DRAGONSSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
523-07-21Friday7.30 PMRUBY TRICHY WARRIORSLYCA KOVAI KINGS
624-07-21Saturday3.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESNELLAI ROYAL KINGS
724-07-21Saturday7.30 PMIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANSSALEM SPARTANS
825-07-21Sunday3.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
925-07-21Sunday7.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSDINDIGUL DRAGONS
1026-07-21Monday7.30 PMNELLAI ROYAL KINGSIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
1127-07-21Tuesday7.30 PMDINDIGUL DRAGONSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
1228-07-21Wednesday3.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
1328-07-21Wednesday7.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSLYCA KOVAI KINGS
1429-07-21Thursday7.30 PMRUBY TRICHY WARRIORSIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
1530-07-21Friday7.30 PMDINDIGUL DRAGONSSALEM SPARTANS
1631-07-21Saturday3.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS
1731-07-21Saturday7.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSNELLAI ROYAL KINGS
1801-08-21Sunday3.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS
1901-08-21Sunday7.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESDINDIGUL DRAGONS
2002-08-21Monday7.30 PMIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANSSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
2103-08-21Tuesday7.30 PMNELLAI ROYAL KINGSDINDIGUL DRAGONS
2204-08-21Wednesday7.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
2305-08-21Thursday7.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSNELLAI ROYAL KINGS
2406-08-21Friday7.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESLYCA KOVAI KINGS
2507-08-21Saturday3.30 PMIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANSDINDIGUL DRAGONS
2607-08-21Saturday7.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS
2708-08-21Sunday3.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSNELLAI ROYAL KINGS
2808-08-21Sunday7.30 PMRUBY TRICHY WARRIORSCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES
 09-08-21Monday7.30 PMREST DAY
2910-08-21Tuesday7.30 PMQUALIFIER - 1
3011-08-21Wednesday7.30 PMELIMINATOR
 12-08-21Thursday REST DAY
3113-08-21Friday7.30 PMQUALIFIER - 2
 14-08-21Saturday REST DAY
3215-08-21Sunday7.30 PMFINALS

