Cricket Cricket TNPL 2021 full schedule: Matches, venues, teams, date, where to watch The T20 league featuring eight teams - Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, LYCA Kovai Kings, Salem Spartans, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be a 28-day affair. Team Sportstar Kolkata 07 July, 2021 22:16 IST FILE PHOTO: Chepauk Super Gillies celebrates after winning the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 15, 2019. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Kolkata 07 July, 2021 22:16 IST The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), having got the go ahead from the state government, will begin on July 19.The Twenty20 league featuring eight teams - defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, LYCA Kovai Kings, Salem Spartans, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be a 28-day affair with the final on August 15.All 32 matches will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. There will be seven double-headers in the league phase, which will be held without a break. The first of the three rest days will be after the conclusion of the league stage and before the playoffs.READ | Ben Stokes urges makeshift England squad to relish its opportunity “The Tamil Nadu Government formally approved holding the TNPL 2021 tournament on 1st July 2021 subject to no spectators and strict Covid protocols. After discussions with all the stakeholders, it was decided to start the 2021 edition of TNPL from 19th July to 15th August. Eight teams will play 32 games in M. A. Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk,” R. S. Ramasaamy, TNCA secretary, said on Wednesday.Where to watch TNPL 2021 matches in India?“Matches will be broadcast by Star India in Star Sports 1 Tamil, one of their English channels and on Hotstar.“The teams are starting their practice on 9th July at Chepauk after extensive testing, quarantine and following strict bubble rules. BCCI Anti-corruption team will be in place for the tournament for education and monitoring,” he added.MatchDateDayTimeTeam 1Team 2119-07-21Monday7.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSSALEM SPARTANS220-07-21Tuesday7.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS321-07-21Wednesday7.30 PMNELLAI ROYAL KINGSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS422-07-21Thursday7.30 PMDINDIGUL DRAGONSSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS523-07-21Friday7.30 PMRUBY TRICHY WARRIORSLYCA KOVAI KINGS624-07-21Saturday3.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESNELLAI ROYAL KINGS724-07-21Saturday7.30 PMIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANSSALEM SPARTANS825-07-21Sunday3.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS925-07-21Sunday7.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSDINDIGUL DRAGONS1026-07-21Monday7.30 PMNELLAI ROYAL KINGSIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS1127-07-21Tuesday7.30 PMDINDIGUL DRAGONSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS1228-07-21Wednesday3.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES1328-07-21Wednesday7.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSLYCA KOVAI KINGS1429-07-21Thursday7.30 PMRUBY TRICHY WARRIORSIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS1530-07-21Friday7.30 PMDINDIGUL DRAGONSSALEM SPARTANS1631-07-21Saturday3.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS1731-07-21Saturday7.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSNELLAI ROYAL KINGS1801-08-21Sunday3.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSRUBY TRICHY WARRIORS1901-08-21Sunday7.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESDINDIGUL DRAGONS2002-08-21Monday7.30 PMIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANSSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS2103-08-21Tuesday7.30 PMNELLAI ROYAL KINGSDINDIGUL DRAGONS2204-08-21Wednesday7.30 PMSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERSCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES2305-08-21Thursday7.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSNELLAI ROYAL KINGS2406-08-21Friday7.30 PMCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIESLYCA KOVAI KINGS2507-08-21Saturday3.30 PMIDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANSDINDIGUL DRAGONS2607-08-21Saturday7.30 PMSALEM SPARTANSSIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS2708-08-21Sunday3.30 PMLYCA KOVAI KINGSNELLAI ROYAL KINGS2808-08-21Sunday7.30 PMRUBY TRICHY WARRIORSCHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES 09-08-21Monday7.30 PMREST DAY2910-08-21Tuesday7.30 PMQUALIFIER - 13011-08-21Wednesday7.30 PMELIMINATOR 12-08-21Thursday REST DAY3113-08-21Friday7.30 PMQUALIFIER - 2 14-08-21Saturday REST DAY3215-08-21Sunday7.30 PMFINALS Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :