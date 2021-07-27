TNPL 2021: Bafna leads Thamizhans to close win over Royal Kings

An unbeaten 41-ball 72 filled with six fours and three sixes from Maan Bafna helped the Tiruppur Thamizhans beat Nellai Royal Kings by three wickets in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Bafna was well supported by S Siddharth, who made 41 runs from 28 balls as the Thamizhans chased down the score with one ball to spare to claim two points, from the contest.

Captain Baba Aparajith was the star performer with the ball for the Royal Kings, claiming 3-9 in 1.5 overs. He was backed with the ball by T Ajith Kumar, who took 2-37 in four overs and Sanjay Yadav, who took 2-29 in his four-over quota.

Earlier, L Suryaprakah's 40-ball 43 and a quickfire cameo of 35 runs in 16 balls unbeaten from Arjun Murthy propelled the Royals Kings to 148 all out in 19.5 overs.

R. Rajkumar was the star with the ball for the Royal Kings, taking figures of 3-42.

Brief scores: Nellai Royal Kings 148 all out in 19.5 overs (L. Suryaprakash 43, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 20, B. Indrajith 26, Arjun Murthy 35, Aswin Crist 2-31, R. Rajkumar 3-42, M. Mohammed 3-23) lost to Tiruppur Tamizhans 149-7 in 19.5 overs (S. Siddharth 42, Maan K. Bafna 72 not out, T. Ajith Kumar 2-37, Sanjay Yadav 2-29, B. Aparajith 3-9).