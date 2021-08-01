TNPL 2021: Rain plays spoilsport as Royal Kings, Panthers share points

Rain played spoilsport as the second match of the double header in the Tamil Nadu Premier League between the Nellai Royal Kings and Madurai Panthers was washed out at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The Panthers, batting first, reached 144-8 in 19.2 overs when the heavens opened up and no further play was possible, resulting in both teams sharing one point apiece.

Anirudh B made 51 and was supported by Chaturved, who made 37 for the Panthers. Athisayaraj took 2-17 for the Royal Kings.

In the earlier match of the day, the Tiruppur Thamizhans prevailed over the Lyca Kovai Kings by two runs.

Brief scores: Siechem Madurai Panthers 144-8 in 19.2 overs (Anirudh B 51, Chaturved 37, Arun Karthick 26; Athisayaraj 2-17, B Aparajith 1-7, Sanjay Yadav 1-23, NS Harish 1-12) vs Nellai Royal Kings

Tiruppur Thamizhans 162-7 in 20 overs (S Dinesh 39, Francis Rokins 38, M Mohammed 33; Abhishek Tanwar 2-29, U Mukilesh 2-7, R Divakar 2-30) bt Lyca Kovai Kings 160-8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 51, Ganga Sridhar Raju 30, Mukilesh 26; M Mohammed 4-31).