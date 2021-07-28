TNPL 2021: Harish Kumar guides the Super Gillies to a win over the Spartans

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has this knack for throwing up unexpected heroes. For these fresh-faced cricketers, the competition is the launching pad.

S. Harish Kumar, after scalping two with his medium pace, delivered the big blows - he smashed a whirlwind 14-ball unbeaten 27 - when it mattered most in a high-pressure situation.

His effort powered Chepauk Super Gillies, chasing 143, to a four-wicket win in this pulsating TNPL game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

There were several twists in this engrossing duel. N. Jagadeesan (52 off 40), after slog-sweeping leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin for a six, was picked up at point. Super Gillies was 103 for five and it was still anybody’s game. Jagadeesan had struck the ball with tremendous force and his was a big wicket.

The match swung again after Harish walked in. He put away a short ball from Vijay Shakar for a six. And he launched into slinger Periasamy with a huge blow over mid-wicket.

Then, there was more drama. Vijay Shankar, coming from round the wicket and altering the angle, castled the fighting U. Sasidev (42). Light on his feet, the left-handed Sasidev was fluent, found the gaps, pierced and cleared the field.

But then, Harish, soaking in the stress, kept finding the boundaries to seal the contest.

Pursuing 143, Super Gillies was off to a horror start. Skipper Kaushik Gandhi was done by Ganesh Moorthi’s change of pace.

And Periyasamy struck twice in his first over, consuming S. Sujay with a slower one and trapping S. Radhakrishnan leg-before with a pacey off-cutter.

Super Gillies were tottering at 26 four in the seventh over after Ashwin had R. Sathish caught at slip.

This was the day though when Super Gillies found the right answers. At the end of it all, Harish was the toast.

Earlier, after Super Gillies elected to field, Sonu Yadav found rhythm, generated some pace and found some movement in the back end of the innings.

During his influential three for 21, he broke the dangerous fourth-wicket partnership of 56 between Vijay Shankar (32) and Spartans skipper Daryl Ferrario (39).

Ferrario inside-edged a Sonu delivery that cramped him for room from seamer Harish for 39. Stung by these reverses, Spartans finished at just 142 for seven.

At the start, K.H. Gopinath sparkled with a 24-ball 33 dotted with some lovely off-side strokes.

He perished attempting to loft veteran seamer R. Sathish over mid-off. Sathish may be 40, but he was crafty and bowled with control.