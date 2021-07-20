TNPL 2021: Debutant Sudharsan steals show before rain plays spoilsport

Debutant Bhardwaj Sai Sudharsan made a sparkling 43-ball 87 for the Lyca Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League opener against Salem Spartans, before rain played spoilsport at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Batting first, Lyca Kovai Kings reached 168 for 5 in 18 overs, led by left-hander’s fine innings that included eight fours and five sixes, when the rains arrived and no further play was possible.

Sudharsan was supported by opening batsman Kavin Ravi, who made 33 runs in 41 deliveries, putting on a stand of 121 runs for the second wicket. V Ganga Sridhar Raju set an early tone in proceedings with a 20-ball 33.

Speaking after his brilliant show with the bat, Sudharsan said he did not expect it would turn out to be such a memorable outing for him, with the bat.

"At the start I had butterflies in my stomach and there was slight pressure since it was my debut game. It was a new experience but then it went the right way. I did not plan anything big, I went with the flow. I didn’t expect it to go this well,” he said.

Both teams split one point apiece because of the no result. The Chepauk Super Gillies and Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans will clash in the second game at the same venue on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 168-5 in 18 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 33, Ravi Kavin 33, B Sai Sudharsan 87; Vijay Shankar 1-35, M Ganesh Moorthi 1-29, Ganeshan Periyasamy 2-18) vs Salem Spartans. Match abandoned due to rain.