Cricket

TNPL governing council announces auction date, retained players, revised team purses

The GC has mandated that all eight teams would start the auction with Rs 70 lakh purse each, depending upon the category of players they retained.

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 12:45 IST
Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies team members pose with the trophy in the final of the TNPL held in Coimbatore on July 31, 2022.

Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies team members pose with the trophy in the final of the TNPL held in Coimbatore on July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Governing Council of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), on Wednesday, said franchises can retain a maximum of two players - one each from Category A or B and Category C or D.

The GC has also mandated that all eight teams would start the auction with Rs 70 lakh purse each, depending upon the category of players they retained. The auction will take place on February 23 and 24.

Price division

- Rs. 10 lakhs for Category A (players who have represented International matches)

- Rs. 6 lakhs for Category B (players who have represented senior BCCI domestic matches)

- Rs. 3 Lakhs for Category C (players who are not in Category A or B but who have played more than 30 TNPL matches)

- Rs. 1.50 Lakhs for Category D player (other players)

The deadline for retention was 30th January 2023.

The following players were retained by the TNPL Franchisees.
Chepauk Super Gillies - Balance Rs 61,00,000
N. Jagadeesan - Category B
Sasidev.U - Category C
Dindigul Dragons - Balance Rs 60,00,000
Ashwin R. - Category A
Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans - Balance Rs 68,50,000
Tushar Raheja - Category D
LYCA Kovai Kings - Balance Rs 62,50,000
Shahrukh Khan .M - Category B
Suresh Kumar J. - Category D
Nellai Royal Kings - Balance Rs 62,50,000
Ajitesh G. - Category B
Karthik Manikandan .V.S - Category D
Ruby Trichy Warriors - Balance Rs 64,00,000
Antony Dhas. W - Category B
Salem Spartans - Balance Rs 67,00,000
Ganesh Moorthi .M - Category C
Siechem Madurai Panthers - Balance Rs 68,50, 000
Gowtam .V - Category D

