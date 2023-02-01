TNPL governing council announces auction date, retained players, revised team purses

The Governing Council of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), on Wednesday, said franchises can retain a maximum of two players - one each from Category A or B and Category C or D.

The GC has also mandated that all eight teams would start the auction with Rs 70 lakh purse each, depending upon the category of players they retained. The auction will take place on February 23 and 24.

Price division

- Rs. 10 lakhs for Category A (players who have represented International matches)

- Rs. 6 lakhs for Category B (players who have represented senior BCCI domestic matches)

- Rs. 3 Lakhs for Category C (players who are not in Category A or B but who have played more than 30 TNPL matches)

- Rs. 1.50 Lakhs for Category D player (other players)

The deadline for retention was 30th January 2023.