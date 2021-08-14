TNPL: Sai Kishore spins Chepauk Super Gillies into final

Left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore (3/14) bowled defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies into the final of the TNPL as he set up an easy eight-wicket win over Dindigul Dragons in Qualifier-2 in Chennai on Friday.

Checking the flow

Electing to field, the Super Gillies bowlers kept a leash on the runs from the start with some tight overs from M. Siddharth before Sai Kishore ran through the top-order to bowl out the Dragons for just 103.

Super Gillies chased down the paltry total with ease as skipper Kaushik Gandhi (53, 41b, 7x4, 1x6) took charge of it with a much-needed half-century.

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: England hits back after Anderson takes five to restrict India to 364

The skipper ensured his side would be in the final for the fourth time in five years.

After a watchful start, Kaushik stepped it up in the final over of the PowerPlay as he hit left-arm spinner M. Silambarasan for four boundaries and six.

Initial breakthrough

Earlier, Sai Kishore got the initial breakthrough for Super Gillies in his first over as he removed debutant opener R. Vimal Khumar and the big-hitting K. Mani Barathi.

At the other end, skipper C. Hari Nishaanth (56, 46b, 2x4, 4x6) battled away with some clean sweeps for sixes over mid-wicket against off-spinner B. Arun.

T20 World Cup: ICC allows participating nations to bring 15 players, 8 officials

But again, Dragons top-order batsman failed to give Hari any support, with only two others even managing double-figure scores.

While Arun had R. Srinivasan caught at mid-wicket, the big blow came when Sai Kishore dismissed the dangerous Vivek Raj in the 11th over.

After being hit for a six on the previous ball, the left-arm spinner tossed one up and forced the error from Vivek, who miscued it to the long-on fielder.

Hari got to his half-century with a beautiful six over long-on off medium-pacer Harish Kumar but was dismissed the very next ball in the 14th over.

Final blow

It was the final blow for Dragons as they lost their next five wickets for 20 runs and bowed out of the tournament.

The scores: Dindigul Dragons 103 in 20 overs (Hari Nishaanth 56, Sai Kishore 3/14, R. Alexandar 2/3) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 106/2 in 16 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 53). Final: August 15: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies.