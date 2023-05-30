TNPL 2023: Impact Player rule, DRS to debut; Reserve days for Playoffs

The upcoming seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will introduce the Impact Player concept after its successful implementation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Following its successful transition to an auction process from the draft for selecting players for the eight-team tournament, the league will be played across four venues in the state in Tirunelveli, Salem, Dindigul, and Coimbatore from June 12.

In 2022, Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings were adjudged joint winners after the final was washed out in Coimbatore. To counter the rain threat, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), the organiser of the tournament, also announced that reserve days will be available for all four playoff matches this season.

While Qualifier 1 (July 7) and Eliminator (July 8) will be played in Salem, Tirunelveli will host Qualifier 2 (July 10) and the final on July 12.

TNCA additional secretary, Dr. R. N. Baba, confirmed that the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in the city will miss out on hosting the tournament for the second time since 2021. “Chepauk will not host matches this year as the floodlights in the stadium will be undergoing renovations ahead of the highly-anticipated ODI World Cup later this year,” he told reporters in a press meet at the TNCA Club in Chennai on Tuesday.

Besides the Impact Player rule, the tournament will introduce the Decision Review System (DRS), but it will not be available for on-field calls on wides and no-balls. Tickets for all matches will cost Rs. 200, with new hospitality tickets at Rs 1000.

The organisers also affirmed that a Women’s TNPL is in the works, which is expected to be unveiled in 2024.

Tamil Nadu batter and Kovai Kings captain M. Shahrukh Khan, chief guest of the gathering, said that the emerging talent from the state is also garnering interest from IPL teams. “The Punjab Kings manager had come up to me and told me that he and a few scouts from the team would be coming to look at the players. The scouting and the eye for talent are a lot around in India, and everybody is ready to look at someone very special and rope them into their side,” Shahrukh remarked.