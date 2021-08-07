Tokyo Olympics: BCCI announces cash reward for India's medal winners

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced cash rewards for India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet on Saturday, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in javelin throw, will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya will receive Rs 50 lakh each.

Bronze medallists P.V. Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Bajrang Punia will receive Rs 25 lakh each. The men's hockey team will be awarded Rs 1.25 crore.

"Our athletes have made the country proud by finishing on the podium at @Tokyo2020. The @BCCI acknowledges their stellar efforts and we are delighted to announce cash prizes for the medallists," Shah wrote on Twitter.