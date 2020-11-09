Cricket Cricket Tom Blundell dismissed for obstructing the field in Plunkett Shield Tom Blundell was given out for obstructing the field during New Zealand first-class match, as he became only the second player to be dismissed in such fashion. PTI 09 November, 2020 12:51 IST Tom Blundell became the first player in over 60 years to be given out for obstruction of field in New Zealand first-class cricket. - ap PTI 09 November, 2020 12:51 IST Batsman Tom Blundell has become only the second player in New Zealand first-class cricket to be given out for obstructing the field.Blundell had made 101, batting for Wellington province against Otago on the fourth day of a match in the domestic Plunkett Shield competition Sunday, when he earned a rare place in cricket history.He edged a ball from Otago swing bowler Jacob Duffy back toward his stumps and first used his foot to try to stop the ball. He then stooped and used his hand to flick the ball away which is not allowed and resulted in his unusual dismissal. Babar Azam set to replace Azhar Ali as Pakistan Test captain for NZ tour Blundell was the first New Zealand player since John Hayes more than 60 years ago to be out in that manner.The England batsman Len Hutton is the only player in test history to be given out obstructing the field, dismissed in a test against South Africa in 1951. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos