Transition time for Karnataka pacers: S. Aravind

After much speculation and delay, it was announced that the Ranji Trophy will return to the domestic calendar after a gap of two years.



The long format tournament, which commences on February 17, is the true test of skill and character. For the many cricketers who play only first-class games, it is also their sole source of income.



Karnataka bowling coach S. Arvind, who featured in 56 first-class matches in his playing career, understands the crucial role that the Ranji Trophy plays in shaping a cricketer’s career.



“The Ranji Trophy is a tournament where players enhance themselves as cricketers and human beings. This enhancement happens through discipline, concentration levels and other aspects that the long format demands. It is very important to have the Ranji Trophy commence again,” Arvind said here on the sidelines of a training session.



The Karnataka bowling attack is a mix of recognised names and new faces. The pacers are led by Prasidh Krishna and Ronit More, while K. Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal. J. Suchith and K.C. Cariappa form the core of

an experienced spin unit.



Speedsters M. Venkatesh, V. Vyshak and Vidyadhar Patil, and young left-arm spinners Shubhang Hegde and Aneeshwar Gautam are some of the newer faces in the squad.



“This is a transition time for Karnataka pacers. It happens every four to five years. We have a new set of bowlers who are going through a learning process. We have certain targets for them when it comes to

red-ball cricket, and they have been achieving those targets in training and practice matches,” Arvind said.