Trent Boult let go of his New Zealand central contract last year to become a freelance cricketer. But the pace spearhead is desperate to don the New Zealand colours in the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year.

“Of course, (I am) desperate to play in the ODI World Cup – it is one of the biggest events in the calendar,” Boult said on Saturday.

However, the seasoned campaigner, who is currently featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals, wants to take it step by step.

“Currently, my sole focus is on the IPL here at the moment and if things work out (well) I am 100 per cent I want to be there (in the World Cup)…”

As the competition intensifies for the IPL playoff berths, Boult believes that ‘it’s anyone’s race’ to make it to the top-four. After the first leg of the tournament, Gujarat Titans leads the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

While teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are still in the hunt, they would need to get their house in order quickly in a bid to change their fortunes.

“It’s everyone’s race, really. There have been a few great games so far and (we are) only at the halfway mark. Every team is pushing for those eight or nine wins to hopefully get to the top-two, but we are just taking it game-by-game really,” Boult, who’s the pace spearhead at Rajasthan Royals, said on the eve of a crucial game against a misfiring Mumbai Indians.

“It is a big game for us, it (Mumbai Indians) is a big side that we are coming up against and nothing to change for us. We will go out to do well, which has been putting runs on the board and bowl well as a unit – that is our game plan.”

Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, Royals reached the final of the IPL last year, for the first time since 2008, and this time, too, it has emerged as one of the top teams.

“He has been the captain for a couple of years now. He is a good thinker of the game and obviously has the best seat behind the stumps and making calls. He is one of the most talented batters in India. Some of the innings he has played for us (Rajasthan) and the impact that he has had for our side is huge. He is a big player for us and an important leader,” Boult said.