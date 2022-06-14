Trent Boult becomes highest run-scorer at No.11 in Tests

Trent Boult became the leading run-scorer at the No.11 position in Tests during the second Test match between New Zealand and England on Tuesday.

Boult's 15-ball 17, in a 35-run stand with Daryl Mitchell for the 10th wicket, took his tally at No.11 in the longest format to 640 runs from 79 innings, surpassing Muttiah Muralitharan's 623 runs in 98 innings. Boult averages 16.41 and has an unbeaten 52 against Bangladesh batting at No.11.

James Anderson (618 in 165 innings), Glenn McGrath (603 in 128 innings) and Courtney Walsh (553 runs in 122 innings) round off the top five on the list.

Muralitharan leads the charts in ODIs, with 170 runs in 59 innings while Ireland's Josh Little, with 38 runs in eight innings, is the leading run-scorer at No.11 in T20Is.