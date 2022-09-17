The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday named its 15-member squad for the men’s T20 World Cup.

UAE’s most-capped player Rohan Mustafa wasn’t named in the CP Rizwan-led squad. The 33-year-old had played as recently as last month, but was dropped subsequently during the Asia Cup qualifiers in Oman.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, chairman of the selection committee of Emirates Cricket, said that qualifying for the tournament was a major milestone for UAE Cricket. “Qualifying to play against top national teams of the world at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup marks a milestone with UAE Cricket’s growing strengths in the T20 format. We extend our deep appreciation to all who have invested their time and efforts as we arrive at this unique moment in Emirates Cricket’s history.

“We wish our team the very best as they continue to make their mark on international cricket at the ICC T20 World Cup.”

UAE will play Bangladesh Cricket in a two-match T20I series, starting 25 September. It belongs to Group A in the T20 World Cup and will begin its campaign in Australia on October 16 by taking on the Netherlands. Sri Lanka and Namibia are the other two teams in their group.