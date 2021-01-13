Cricket Cricket UAE vs Ireland third ODI suspended due to COVID-19 concerns The third one-dayer between United Arab Emirates and Ireland on Thursday has been suspended due to COVID-19 concerns. Team Sportstar 13 January, 2021 21:55 IST The opening ODI has been played so far in the four-match series. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 13 January, 2021 21:55 IST The third one-dayer between United Arab Emirates and Ireland on Thursday has been suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.Earlier, the second ODI got postponed from Jan 10 to Jan 12, after four players of the host side tested positive for coronavirus.Although there are no new positive cases, with UAE team remaining in quarantine as directed by authorities -- a decision was made by both the boards not to go ahead with the third game.However, discussions are on regarding the rescheduling of the matches, with the opener on Friday being won by UAE by six wickets. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos