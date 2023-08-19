MagazineBuy Print

UAE thrashes New Zealand to win second T20

New Zealand won the first match of the series by 19 runs on Thursday. The series finale is at the same venue on Sunday.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 23:33 IST , Dubai

AFP
FILE PHOTO: UAE’s captain Muhammad Waseem in action.
FILE PHOTO: UAE's captain Muhammad Waseem in action. | Photo Credit: KARIM SAHIB/AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: UAE’s captain Muhammad Waseem in action. | Photo Credit: KARIM SAHIB/AFP

United Arab Emirates captain Muhammad Waseem made 55 to set up a seven-wicket win over New Zealand on Saturday in Dubai as the host levelled the three-match T20 series.

Set 143 to win after again choosing to bowl first, the UAE lost opener Aryansh Sharma without scoring before Waseem and Vriitya Aravind (25) steadied the innings.

ALSO READ | India Asia Cup 2023 squad selection on August 21: Rahul, Iyer, backups in focus

Waseem struck four fours and three sixes in his 29-ball knock, which ended when he skied left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to extra cover.

Asif Khan finished off the job with an unbeaten 48 as he smacked New Zealand skipper Tim Southee for three boundaries in the 16th over to seal a famous victory with 26 balls to spare.

Mark Chapman’s 63 was the standout contribution in New Zealand’s 142-8.

Opener Chad Bowes and Jimmy Neesham, who both scored 21, were the only other batters to reach double figures for the tourists.

Aayan Afzal Khan ripped through New Zealand’s top order, the left-arm spinner bowling Santner and Dane Cleaver in successive balls before having Bowes stumped to record figures of 3-20.

New Zealand won the first match of the series by 19 runs on Thursday. The series finale is at the same venue on Sunday.

