Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

West Indies clinches ODI cricket series in UAE with a game to spare

West Indies won the first match with 88 balls to spare and clinched the three-game series with one to spare after beating the UAE by 78 runs in the second ODI.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 07:06 IST , SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates - 1 MIN READ

AP
West Indies spinner Roston Chase celebrates after dismissing a UAE batter during the second ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on June 6, 2023.
West Indies spinner Roston Chase celebrates after dismissing a UAE batter during the second ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
West Indies spinner Roston Chase celebrates after dismissing a UAE batter during the second ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Shai Hope and Daren Sammy secured their first ODI series victory as West Indies captain and coach with a 78-run win over the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

West Indies won the first match with 88 balls to spare and clinched the three-game series with one to spare after setting the UAE a target of 307 and then restricting the home team to 228-7 in 50 overs in the second match.

Johnson Charles set the West Indies on course for a big total when he plundered eight boundaries and three sixes to reach 63 from 47 deliveries, sharing a 129-run opening stand with Brandon King before he was caught off Ali Naseer’s bowling in the 17th over.

King scored 64 from 70 deliveries to lead the scoring for West Indies, while Keacy Carty (32), Hope (23) and Kavem Hodge (26) made contributions in the middle. Odean Smith belted 37 from 24 balls before being dismissed by Zahoor Khan (3-44) to end the innings in 49.5 overs with the total at 306.

UAE lost wickets in the 4th and 9th overs and slipped to 52-3 at the end of the 14th.

Vriitra Avarind withstood to the early pressure to compile 36, while Basil Hameed (49) and Ali Naseer, who posted 57 from 53 balls, helped the home team bat through the full 50 overs.

The third and final ODI is scheduled for Friday in Sharjah, giving both teams more preparation for the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe starting June 18.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
