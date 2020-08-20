Cricket Cricket Umar Akmal files appeal in CAS against 18-month ban The development comes right after the PCB appealed in the CAS against the reduction of a three-year ban on Akmal by an independent adjudicator. Aashin Prasad K_11009 Karachi 20 August, 2020 21:51 IST Umar Akmal was banned in April after he failed to report corrupt approaches. - AFP Aashin Prasad K_11009 Karachi 20 August, 2020 21:51 IST Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal on Thursday filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne to overturn his 18-month ban for not reporting corrupt approaches.The development comes right after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appealed in the CAS against the reduction of a three-year ban on Akmal by an independent adjudicator.READ | PCB challenges reduction of Umar Akmal’s ban in CAS Umar was banned for three years in April by a one-man disciplinary panel of the board after he failed to report two approaches to spot-fix matches in the Pakistan Super League in February.On July 29, former Supreme Court Judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, as the independent adjudicator of the board, had reduced Umar’s three-year ban to 18 months.Akmal’s lawyer argued that the verdict be overturned due to lack of evidence against the player.“We have a wide range of grievances on the decision by the arbitrator and we have reached out to the arbitration court in a motion to set aside the judgement,” Khawaja Umaiz, the lawyer representing Akmal, was quoted as saying ESPNcricinfo.“They don’t have a single piece of evidence that can prove any wrongdoing. The prosecution was based on a phone call, otherwise there is no document, no bank transaction or anything that can substantiate their claim.”Earlier, Salman Naseer, the PCB chief operating officer, had called it a “difficult decision” to challenge the independent adjudicator’s verdict.“It was a difficult decision for us to challenge the independent adjudicator’s decision but after going through the final report we had some concerns and we felt the punishment was not enough as there are two charges of violating the anti-corruption code against Umar,” Naseer had said after the PCB’s appeal in CAS. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos