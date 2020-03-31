Cricket Cricket Umar's destiny in his own hands, says Pakistan coach Misbah Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq urged troubled batsman Umar Akmal to discipline himself and focus on his cricket. AFP Karachi 31 March, 2020 21:10 IST The Pakistan Cricket Board charged Umar Akmal under its anti-corruption code. - AFP AFP Karachi 31 March, 2020 21:10 IST Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday urged troubled batsman Umar Akmal to discipline himself and focus on his cricket if he wants to revive his derailed career.Regarded as hugely talented, the 29-year-old Umar could face up to a lifetime ban after he was charged for not reporting match fixing offers, which led to his suspension in February.The Pakistan Cricket Board charged him under its anti-corruption code. His 14-day deadline to reply ends later Tuesday.READ: Umar Akmal not to challenge PCB’s show cause noticeHead coach Misbah said Umar has to decide his own fate. “You and I can't do anything,” Misbah told media. “Umar has to decide himself, show discipline and focus on his cricket.“He has to take a decision whether he wants to remain like this... He has shown good performances but needs to improve his fitness, discipline and commitment.”Umar started his career with a bang, scoring a century on his debut in New Zealand in 2009, but frequent disciplinary problems cost him a place on the national side.He was also charged and arrested after a scuffle with a traffic warden in 2014.Three years later he was sent back from England for being unfit. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos