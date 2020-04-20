Umar Akmal set for anti-corruption hearing on April 27

Umar Akmal will be summoned before a disciplinary hearing in Lahore on April 27 in relation to anti-corruption charges.

The batsman was charged with two alleged breaches of rules set out in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) anti-corruption code in two unrelated incidents.

The 29-year-old is accused of "failing to disclose to the PCB vigilance and security department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this anti-corruption code".

Akmal, who was provisionally suspended on February 20, could face a lifetime ban if found guilty.

He did not request a hearing before the anti-corruption tribunal after being charged with breaches of article 2.4.4 of the PCB code.

Akmal has played 121 ODIs and 84 Twenty20 Internationals, also featuring in 16 Tests between 2009 and 2011.