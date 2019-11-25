Tweaking my bowling grip helped immensely, says Umesh Yadav

Attributing his recent success to tweaking his bowling grip, India speedstar Umesh Yadav said the modification gave him more control and improved his consistency to ball outswingers.

Yadav finished with a match haul of 8/81, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings, to set up India’s innings and 46-run win in their first ever day-night Test against Bangladesh on Sunday.

“Tweaking my bowling grip helped immensely,” Yadav said during a conversation with India opener Rohit Sharma on bcci.tv

“My grip was different earlier so one or two balls will swing while couple of them would either get deflected from the legs or run down the leg side for boundaries as byes, so it was difficult to control in this grip.

“So I spoke to my coaches and also while discussing within ourselves, I felt when I hold the ball properly, I have more control and chances of moving the ball. So my outswinger became consistent and I could also throw in a few inswingers after making that change.”

Ishant Sharma, who had claimed five wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings and four in the second, said changing his wrist position helped him create angles which made life difficult for the batsmen, especially the left-handers.

“I created angles in my bowling on the basis of my wrist position. If I come round the wicket to the left-hander, it will be more difficult for the batsman,” Ishant said.

“Before that, I used to bowl but I couldn’t get the edge because it would land on off stumps and would go out. Now I bowl at the stumps, so it becomes difficult for the batsman.”