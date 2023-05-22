Umpire Jatin Kashyap charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Umpire Jatin Kashyap was charged for two counts of breaches under the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Code, the sport’s governing body announced on Monday.

Kashyap was charged for breaches of articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the Code.

“The breaches arose out of an investigation into international matches in 2022,” the ICC said in a statement.

“In accordance with Code Article 4.6.6, Mr Kashyap has 14 days from 19 May to respond to the charges,” the statement added.