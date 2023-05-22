Umpire Jatin Kashyap charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Umpire Jatin Kashyap was charged for two counts of breaches under the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Code, the sport’s governing body announced on Monday.
Kashyap was charged for breaches of articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the Code.
“The breaches arose out of an investigation into international matches in 2022,” the ICC said in a statement.
“In accordance with Code Article 4.6.6, Mr Kashyap has 14 days from 19 May to respond to the charges,” the statement added.
GLOSSARY
Article 2.4.6: Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation.
Article 2.4.7: Obstructing or delaying the ACU’s investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code.