U-19 Asia Cup: Raj Angad Bawa's four-for not enough as Pakistan defeats India

Pakistan defeated India by two wickets in an U-19 Asia Cup fixture on Saturday despite a four-wicket haul by Raj Angad Bawa. After restricting India to 237, Pakistan lost its opener Abdul Bangalzai early, but Muhammad Shehzad (82) and Maaz Sadaqat (29) forged a 64-run stand to help the team fight back.

With Shehzad and Irfan Khan (33) putting up a steady show, Pakistan looked to be in a comfortable position until the 36th over. However, a flurry of wickets saw the team struggling, with eight runs required off the final over. However, Ahmed Khan (29) stood firm to guide the team home with a last ball boundary off Ravi Kumar.

READ: Rohit masterclass for India’s U-19 cricketers ahead of Asia Cup

Earlier in the day, India had a disastrous start, losing four wickets for 41 runs. However, Harnoor Singh's 46 and Raj Angad's 25 helped the side stage a comeback. After their departure, Aaradhya Yadav slammed a 50, while Kaushal Tambe chipped in with a 32 to guide the team to a modest total. But in the end, that was not enough.