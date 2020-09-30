Uttarakhand ropes in Jay Bista for 2020-21 domestic season

Mumbai batsman Jay Bista will turn out for Uttarakhand as an outstation player in the 2020-21 domestic season. The flamboyant batsman, who averages more than 30 in all formats, is keen on getting more games to fine-tune his career.

“The Uttarakhand deal is final. The only reason behind the move is that I am going to get more matches there. Here [in Mumbai], if an India player comes in, I have to get out of the side. There, I can play with more freedom and appear in all the matches. I am going to turn 25 soon, so time is ticking. I need more matches to make it big,” Bista told Sportstar on Wednesday.

At present, the youngster is training in Mumbai and will be playing a few club and company games but Uttarakhand is likely to organise a camp later this year. “I have heard they are going to organise a camp but there is no confirmation from the association.”

Uttarakhand will be coached by former India batsman Wasim Jaffer, and Bista is excited to learn from him.

“It’s always a pleasure to share the dressing room with such a giant. I have played a few games with him for Indian Oil. I am only going to learn a lot. I would like to take out points from him. I want to learn how to play a big innings. He has been into this for a longer period of time, and he has been a legend in first-class cricket,” said Bista, who was labeled as a white-ball player for his T20 strike-rate of 142.11.

But even in first-class cricket, he has four centuries with a highest score of 135. Like every youngster, he had IPL dreams as a teenager.

"But now, I am not thinking about that. It is more important to win games for my team. I am thinking how to bring Uttarakhand up to the Elite division in two or three years," he said.

Uttarakhand has also roped in former Mumbai spinner Iqbal Abdullah and Maharashtra pacer Samad Fallah as outstation players.