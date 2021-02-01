Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reveal daughter's name, release first photo

Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress, producer and wife of India cricket captain Virat Kohli, on Monday, took to social media to share their baby girl's first photo.

"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes," wrote Anushka on Instagram.

"Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

This is also the first time the couple, who tied the knot on December 11, 2017, is announcing the name of its newborn daughter.

Kohli, who had been on the road since IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, went on paternity leave after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide to be home for the birth of his first child.

The couple had announced the news of Anushka's pregnancy in August last year.