Miller, VD Dussen stun India as SA pulls off record chase

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen starred with the bat as South Africa beat India by 7 wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday in New Delhi.

The Proteas recorded its highest chase in T20Is and ended India's 12-match unbeaten run in the process.

Miller (64 off 31 balls) and van der Dussen (75 off 46) put on an unbeaten 131-run partnership in 63 balls to take the away side home comfortably.

More to follow...