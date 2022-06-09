Cricket Cricket Miller, VD Dussen stun India as SA pulls off record chase South Africa recorded its highest chase in T20Is and ended India's 12-match unbeaten run in the process. Team Sportstar 09 June, 2022 22:36 IST Miller and van der Dussen (R) put on an beaten 131-run partnership in S. Africa's win. - BCCI Sportzpics Team Sportstar 09 June, 2022 22:36 IST David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen starred with the bat as South Africa beat India by 7 wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday in New Delhi.IND vs SA 1ST T20I - AS IT HAPPENEDThe Proteas recorded its highest chase in T20Is and ended India's 12-match unbeaten run in the process.Miller (64 off 31 balls) and van der Dussen (75 off 46) put on an unbeaten 131-run partnership in 63 balls to take the away side home comfortably.More to follow... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :