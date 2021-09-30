Cricket

Vijay Dahiya named new UP head coach

Dahiya, the former wicket-keeper batsman, played 19 ODIs and two Test matches for India.

ANI
30 September, 2021 17:25 IST

Dahiya was Delhi Capitals' head scout during IPL 2020 and carries vast experience of coaching the Delhi senior men's side in the past.   -  K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya was appointed the head coach of Uttar Pradesh senior men's side.

