Cricket Cricket Vijay Dahiya named new UP head coach Dahiya, the former wicket-keeper batsman, played 19 ODIs and two Test matches for India. ANI 30 September, 2021 17:25 IST Dahiya was Delhi Capitals' head scout during IPL 2020 and carries vast experience of coaching the Delhi senior men's side in the past. - K. BHAGYA PRAKASH ANI 30 September, 2021 17:25 IST Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya was appointed the head coach of Uttar Pradesh senior men's side. #TeamUPCA welcomes our newly appointed head coach, Ex-team India Wicket-Keeper & Batsman - Mr. @vijdahiya ! We look forward to a fantastic journey for achieving all our dreams under his proven mentorship.#UnstoppableUP #UPCA pic.twitter.com/Q6RAVKgIaf— UPCA (@UPCACricket) September 30, 2021 Dahiya was Delhi Capitals' head scout during IPL 2020 and carries vast experience of coaching the Delhi senior men's side in the past. Dahiya, the former wicket-keeper batsman, played 19 ODIs and two Test matches for India. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :