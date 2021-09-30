Vijay Dahiya named new UP head coach

Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya was appointed the head coach of Uttar Pradesh senior men's side.

UPCA welcomes our newly appointed head coach, Ex-team India Wicket-Keeper & Batsman - Mr. Vijay Dahiya!

We look forward to a fantastic journey for achieving all our dreams under his proven mentorship.

Dahiya was Delhi Capitals' head scout during IPL 2020 and carries vast experience of coaching the Delhi senior men's side in the past.

Dahiya, the former wicket-keeper batsman, played 19 ODIs and two Test matches for India.