Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 matches on Tuesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the Latest Updates.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Results Mizoram vs Railways:Railways 399/4 (Season record) (50 overs), Mizoram 145/7 (50 overs) | Railways won by 254 runs Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu 340/6 (50 overs), Chhatisgarh 328/6 (50 overs) | Tamil Nadu won by 14 runs Delhi vs Rajasthan: Rajasthan 218 all out (48.5 overs), Delhi 166/9 (42 overs) | Rajasthan won by 52 runs Jharkhand vs Karnataka: Jharkhand 107 (40.4 overs), Karnataka 108/4 (26.3 overs) | Karnataka won by 6 wickets Sikkim vs Vidarbha: Sikkim 97 all out (26.5 overs), Vidarbha 101/3 in 17.2 overs | Vidarbha won by 7 wickets Assam vs Meghalaya: Assam 221/9, Meghalaya 57 all out (20.4 overs) | Assam won by 164 runs Bengal vs Maharashtra: Bengal 279/6 (50 overs), Maharashtra 282/7 (50 overs) | Maharashtra won by 3 wickets Pondicherry vs Services: Services 302/6 (50 overs), Pondicherry 303/5 (48 overs) | Pondicherry won by five wickets Hyderabad vs Saurashtra: Saurashtra 312/9 (50 overs), Hyderabad 314/5 (48.5 overs) | Hyderabad won by 5 wickets Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh: Gujarat 195/9 (50 overs), Uttar Pradesh 197/4 (47 overs) | Uttar Pradesh won by six wickets Himachal Pradesh vs Manipur: Himachal 362/4 (50 overs), Manipur 163/8 (50 overs) | Himachal Pradesh won by 199 runs Chandigarh vs Tripura: Chandigarh 255/6 (50 overs), Tripura 251/9 (50 overs) | Chandigarh won by 4 runs Goa vs Kerala: Goa 241/8 (50 overs), Kerala 242/5 (38.1 overs) | Kerala won by five wickets Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh: Andhra 367/3 (50 overs), Arunachal Pradesh 106 all out (38 overs) | Andhra won by 261 runs Bihar vs Haryana: Bihar 158 all out (47.5 overs), Haryana 159/1 (22.2 overs) | Haryana won by 9 wickets Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha: Odisha 172 all out (41.1 overs), Madhya Pradesh 175/4 (31.5 overs) | Madhya Pradesh won by 6 wickets Baroda vs Punjab: Baroda 81 all out, Punjab 82/1 in 12 overs | Punjab won by 9 wickets J&K vs Nagaland: J&K 289/9 (50 overs), Nagaland 196 all out (44.3 overs) | J&K won by 99 runs

Tamil Nadu beats Chhattisgarh: Tamil Nadu survived a scare as it managed to eke out a narrow 14-run win against Chhattisgarh. Amandeep Khare and skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia forged a brilliant 214-run partnership off 199 balls for the third wicket and kept Chhattisgarh in the hunt chasing a mammoth total of 341. However, Sonu Yadav with a three-wicket haul brought Tamil Nadu back in the game and eventually the Baba Indrajith-led side restricted Chhattisgarh to 326/8 in 50 overs.

Kerala tames Goa: Rohan Kunnummal smashed a match-winning century (134, 101b, 17*4, 4*6) as Kerala beats Goa by five wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Kerala rode on Rohan’s century and Sachin Baby’s unbeaten half-century to chase down 242 with five wickets still intact. Rohan forged a brilliant 107-run partnership with Baby as the duo paced their innings perfectly and executed their plans to eke out a clinical run chase. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, representing Goa, bowled well with the ball registering figures of 9-2-57-0 and scored an unbeaten 2 off 2 with the bat.

Chhattisgarh 220/2 vs Tamil Nadu: Harpreet Singh Bhatia has smashed a brilliant century as the Chhattisgarh skipper has kept his side in the hunt with an unbeaten 113-ball 100 with nine boundaries and two sixes as Tamil Nadu searches for a breakthrough. Bhatia along with Amandeep Khare has forged an unbeaten 180-run stand for the third wicket in response to Tamil Nadu’s imposing total of 340/6. This is a fine knock by the skipper who is leading the run chase with aplomb and has pushed Tamil Nadu on the backfoot.

Hyderabad 186/0 vs Saurashtra: Hyderabad skipper Tanmay Agarwal smashed a brilliant unbeaten century and along with Rohit Rayudu has forged an unbeaten 186-run opening stand in a chase of Saurashtra’s total of 312/9. Saurashtra has used as many as six bowlers but the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Chirag Jani have failed to dislodge the opening pair.

Kerala 181/2 vs Goa: Rohan Kunnummal continues his fine form as the Kerala opener brings up his century, an important one for his team, and keeps Kerala ahead in the run chase of 242 against Goa. Rohan first forged an important 75-run stand with Vathsal and then got involved in an unbeaten 69-run stand with Sachin Baby. This partnership will be the key as Kerala aims to chase down the total.

Kerala 115/2 vs Goa: Our correspondent Ashwin Achal pings from M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Rohit Kunnummal hammers offspinner Mohit Redkar in the 19th over. Two fours through a late cut and a pull, followed by a huge six over long off. Vathsal falls to a very poor shot selection. Tries a late cut to spinner Misal, but guides the ball straight to Snehal at slip. How did Vathsal not spot the slip?

Chhattisgarh 118/2 vs Tamil Nadu: Amandeep Khare and Harpreet Singh Bhatia have forged an unbeaten 73-stand and credit to both the batsmen for bluting the new ball and taking the attack to the Tamil Nadu camp. Sandeep Warrier and Baba Aparajith have picked a wicket each as the likes of Sai Kishore and Raghupathy Silambarasan are yet to make an impact. Nice period of play for Chhattisgarh who has recovered after the early loss of wickets. Skipper Harpreet has hit a century and holds the key.

Karnataka beats Jharkhand: Mayank Agarwal scored a fine half-century as Karnataka beats Jharkhand by six wickets. Chasing 108 runs to win, Mayank dropped anchor with a 63-ball 53 as the Karnataka skipper guided his team home. The likes of Nikin Jose and Manish Pandey contributed in the win.

Kerala 76/1 vs Goa: Our correspondent Ashwin Achal with an update: Kerala’s Rohan makes a superb start in the chase. He looks compact and comfortable. Rohan, Kerala’s latest batting star, on the brink of a fifty.

Chhattisgarh 16/1 vs Tamil Nadu: Baba Aparajith has made an early breakthrough as he removes Chhattisgarh opener A Herwadkar. Good start by Tamil Nadu after posting a mammoth total of 340/6 in 50 overs.

Messing around with my father's point and shoot Nikon. Here are some images of Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun is playing for Goa, against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. pic.twitter.com/Xydm8t0Toe — Ashwin Achal (@AshwinAchal) November 15, 2022

Karnataka 60/1 vs Jharkhand: Mayank Agarwal has finally found some form as the Karnataka skipper is leading from the front and is approaching his half-century in chase of 108 runs. Opener R Samarth departed early but Nikin Jose joined hands with Mayank and forged an unbeaten 43-run partnership to resurrect the tiny run chase.

Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha: Our correspondent Shayan Acharya pings from the Wankhede Stadium: After lunch, the action begins at the Wankhede Stadium. MP lost Yash Dubey early and is at 19 for 1.

Action between Madhya Pradesh and Odisha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Shayan Acharya | Sportstar

Tamil Nadu 340/6 vs Chhattisgarh: B Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan hit sublime centuries as Tamil Nadu posted a mammoth score of 340/6 against Chhattisgarh. The duo forged a brilliant 223-run opening stand as Chhattisgarh bowlers were belted all over the park. There was a brief respite, though with the opposition making the breakthrough and then picking wickets at the fag end of the innings. However, Baba Indrajith and skipper Baba Aparajith stitched an unbeaten 48-run stand off 30 deliveries to provide the late flourish for Tamil Nadu.

Goa 241/8 vs Kerala:Our correspondent Ashwin Achal with an update: Goa finishes with a sub-par 241/8 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Kerala. Darshal Misal hit a few big shots at the death, but overall, the Goa batters played cautiously. The Kerala pacers attacked the blockhole to stop the flow of runs. Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin’s son, walked out to bat the last two deliveries. He entered to shouts of “Sachin, Sachin” from the handful of spectators.

Goa's Arjun Tendulkar arrives at the crease to chants of "Sachin, Sachin" from handful of spectators at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. @sportstarweb#VijayHazarepic.twitter.com/wkrp9IxAAd — Ashwin Achal (@AshwinAchal) November 15, 2022

Railways 399/4 vs Mizoram: Vivek Singh smashed a brilliant century as Railways hammered a spineless Mizoram attack to post the highest total of the season, so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ranchi. The record belonged to Saurashtra who posted 397/4 against Manipur on Sunday and Railways bettered the feat against Mizoram on Tuesday. While Vivek smashed a 124-ball 136 with the help of eight boundaries and six sixes, opener Shivam Chaudhary (77 off 66 balls), Mohammad Saif (62 off 54 balls), an unbeaten half-century from Upendra Yadav (56* off 23 balls) and an unbeaten cameo of 16-ball 42 from Shubham Chaubey powered Railways to a record-breaking total.

Tamil Nadu 263/2 after 40 overs: N Jagadeeshan falls after scoring a brilliant century off 113 deliveries and Chhattisgarh has finally managed to dismiss the Tamil Nadu openers as Sai Sudharsan falls for a well-made 109-ball 121 with 10 boundaries and four sixes to his credit. The opening pair forged a massive 233-run and sent the opposition bowlers on a leather hunt. Big-hitter Shahrukh Khan is in the middle along with J Koushik and Tamil Nadu will aim to post a score in excess of 350.

Tamil Nadu 201/3 after 30 overs: Sai Sudharsan has smashed a brilliant unbeaten century off 94 balls as the 200 is up for Tamil Nadu. Sudharsan hit nine boundaries and three sixes en route to his century and along with Jagadeesan has piled misery on Chhattisgarh with an unbeaten double century stand. Jadadeesan, meanehile, is closing in on his century.

Sikkim 97 all out vs Vidarbha: A Sarvate and Bhute shared six wickets among themselves as Vidarbha skittled out Sikkim for 97 in 26.5 overs. Opting to bat first, Sumit was the lone fighter for Sikkim with a 61-ball 53 and his half-century was the lone bright spot as the rest of the batsmen failed to apply themselves.

Tamil Nadu 153/0 after 25 overs: N Jagadeesan has reached his half-century and along with Sai Sudharsan has raised an unbeaten 153-run opening stand. While Sudharsan is 15 runs shy of a well-deserved century with a strike rate of 101.0, Jagadeesan is batting on 63 off 72 balls. The boundaries were constantly flowing but now both batsmen have opened up their arms and have hit three sixes with Sudharsan being the aggressor. Trouble is mounting for Chhattisgarh bowlers who are looking clueless at the moment.

Tamil Nadu 117/0 after 20 overs: N Jagadeesan is approaching his half-century and Sai Sudharsan is motoring on nicely after getting to his half-century. The opener missed out on a century in the previous outing against Andhra but would like to get a big one against a toothless Chhattisgarh attack. The platform is set for Tamil Nadu and a big total is on the cards.

Tamil Nadu 101/0 after 15 overs: B Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan are going strong and have forged a century stand for the opening wickets with Sudharsan getting to his half-century in 52 balls with seven hits to the fence. This pair has been in good form in this tournament with the dup forging a match-winning 177-run opening stand against Andhra and scripting a clinical run chase. Chhattisgarh needs to break this stand as quickly as possible, or else it is staring at a mammoth total on board.

Tamil Nadu 72/0 after 10 overs vs Chhattisgarh: B Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan have given Tamil Nadu a brilliant start after Chhattisgarh won the toss and opted to bowl first. While Sudharsan is batting on 42 off 36 balls, Jagadeesan is motoring on nicely with an unbeaten 25-ball 29.

Jharkhand 28/6 vs Karnataka: Koushik V with a three-wicket haul has annihilated Jharkhand as the side is struggling with six wickets down with not even 50 runs on the board. Vidwath Kaverappa has picked two wickets and Ronit More with one wicket has put Karnataka firmly on top. It’s a sorry-looking Jharkhand scorecard with both openers falling for ducks and then the collapse happened. Saurabh Tiwary so far is the highest scorer with a 36-ball 11 and even he has walked back.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Today Matches

Toss Updates

Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur: Chhattisgarh won the toss and opted to bowl

Chhattisgarh Playing XI: A Herwadkar, A G Tiwary, Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Amandeep Khare, Ashutosh Singh, Manoj Singh (wk), Ajay Mandal, Mayank Yadav, Sumit Ruikar, Ravi Kiran, Sourabh Majumdar

Tamil Nadu Playing XI: B Indrajith (c), B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk), B Aparajith, Sanjay, Kousik J, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, R Sonu Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Ragupathy Silambarasan

Delhi vs Rajasthan, Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first

Delhi Playing XI: Himmat Singh (c), Dhruv Shorey, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Jonty Sidhu, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shivank Vashisth, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Yadav

Rajasthan Playing XI: M N Singh (wk), Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Menaria (c), M K Lomror, Sv Joshi, K S Rathore, R D Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rm Bishnoi, AV Choudhary, D L Chahar

Jharkhand vs Karnataka, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata: Jharkhand won the toss and opted to bat first

Jharkhand Playing XI: Virat Singh (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Md Nazim, Kumar Deobrat, Bal Krishna, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anukul Roy, Vivek Tiwari, Rahul Shukla

Karnataka Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Samarth R, S J Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, B R Sharath (wk), M S Bhandage, Gowtham K, Ronit More, Koushik V, Vidwath Kaverappa

Sikkim vs Vidarbha, 22 Yards, Salt Lake, Kolkata: Sikkim won the toss and opted to bat first

Sikkim Playing XI: Ashish Thapa (c), Nilesh Lamichaney, Palzor, Lee Yong Lepcha, Pankaj, Anwesh, Ankur, Sumit, Md Saptula, Jeetendra, Chitiz Tamang (wk)

Vidarbha Playing XI: F Y Fazal, Ganesh Satish, A V Wadkar (c), A V Wankhade, J M Sharma (wk), A K Karnewar, A A Sarvate, Lalit Yadav, Bhute, S R Ramaswamy, D G Nalkande

Assam vs Meghalaya, Calcutta Cricket and Football Ground, Kolkata: Assam won the toss and opted to bat first

Assam Playing XI: Kunal Saikia (c, wk), Subham Mandal, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Sarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Avinav Choudhury, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhishek Thakuri

Meghalaya Playing XI: Surya Rai, W Nongkhlaw, C G Khurana, Punit Bisht (wk), Tiwari, Lerry, Dippu (c), R B Bishnoi Jr, Sanvert, Chengkam Sangma, Abhishek

Bengal vs Maharashtra, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: Bengal won the toss and elected to bat first

Bengal Playing XI: A R Easwaran (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Agniv Pan (wk), Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mukesh Kumar, Geet Puri

Maharashtra Playing XI: R D Gaikwad (c), A R Bawane, R A Tripathi, K M Jadhav, A N Kazi, S S Bachhav, S M Kazi, M G Choudhary, S S Nawale (wk), Md Ingale, R S Hangargekar

Pondicherry vs Services, JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi: Pondicherry won the toss and opted to bowl first

Pondicherry Playing XI: Ragu (c)(wk), P K Dogra, K B Arun Karthick, Ankit Sharma, M Viknesh, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, J S Pande, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Sagar P Udeshi, S Ashwath, Abin Mathew

Services Playing XI: S G Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Rajat Paliwal (c), Amit Pachhara, Devender Lohchab (wk), Pulkit Narang, P R Rekhade, Diwesh Gurdev Pathania, Arpit N Guleria, Sachidanand Pandey

Mizoram vs Railways, MECON Stadium, Ranchi: Mizoram won the toss and opted to bowl first

Mizoram Playing XI: Hruaizela, Amatea, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Taruwar Kohli (c), Thankhuma, Vikash Kmr, Parvez, Avinash Yadav, Bobby, Dika Ralte, Rinsangzela

Railways Playing XI: Upendra Yadav (wk), Shivam Chaudhary, Vivek Singh, Karn Sharma (c), Mohammad Saif, Arindam Ghosh, Yuvraj, M R Raut, Shubham Chaubey, Akash Pandey, Susheel

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl

Hyderabad Playing XI: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Tilak Varma, K Rohit Rayudu, Buddhi Rahul, T Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Mickil Jaiswal, G Anikethreddy, E Sanketh, Bhavesh Seth (wk)

Saurashtra Playing XI: J Unadkat (c), C Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Jani, Samarth Vyas, A V Vasavada, H Desai (wk), Chetan Sakariya, D A Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Prerak Mankad

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh, Jamia Millia Islamia University Ground, Delhi: Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl

Gujarat Playing XI: P K Panchal (c), B H Merai, Kathan D Patel, Het Patel (wk), S D Chauhan, Chirag J Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, S A Desai, C T Gaja, A Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel

Uttar Pradesh Playing XI: Karan Sharma (c), Abhishek Goswami, Priyam Garg, Aryan Juyal (wk), Rinku Singh, Aksh Deep Nath, Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan

Himachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Palam A Stadium, Delhi: Himachal won the toss and opted to bowl first

Himachal Playing XI: R R Dhawan (c), S L Verma, S G Arora (wk), E C Sen, A R Kumar, N R Gangta, A P Vashisht, Raghav Dhawan, M J Dagar, V K Galetiya, Sidharth Sharma

Manipur Playing XI: Karnajit Y, Al Bashid (wk), Bikash Singh, Langlonyamba M (c), Johnson, Priyojit K, Guniram A, Kishan Singha, Ajay Singh, Rex, Bishworjit

Chandigarh vs Tripura, Palam B Stadium, Delhi: Tripura won the toss and opted to bowl first

Chandigarh Playing XI: Manan Vohra (c), Arslan Z Khan, A K Kaushik, Gaurav Puri, Shivam Bhambri, Akshit Rana (wk), Sandeep Sharma, Bhagmender Lather, Gurinder Singh, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Rohit Dhanda

Tripura Playing XI: B B Ghosh, Bikram Kumar Das, Sudip Chatterjee, R A Dey, Wriddhiman Saha (c, wk), Deepak Khatri, M B Mura Singh, C K Paul, Rana Datta, Parvez Sultan, A K Sarkar

Goa vs Kerala, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Kerala won the toss and opted to bowl first

Goa Playing XI: Suyash S Prabhudessai (c), Vaibhav Govekar, S D Lad, Snehal Kauthankar, Kd Eknath (wk), Deepraj Gaonkar, Darshan Misal, Mohit Redkar, Lakshay A Garg, Arjun Tendulkar, Felix Alemao

Kerala Playing XI: Sachin Baby (c), Rahul P, Rohan S Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Vathsal, Vinoop Sheela Manoharan, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Asif K M, Akhil Scaria, Basil N P

Andhra vs Arunachal Pradesh, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur: Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and opted to bowl

Andhra Playing XI: K S Bharat (c, wk), Ricky Bhui, G H Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Reddy, K Nithish Kumar Reddy, Shoaib Mohammed Khan, Ayyappa Bandaru, Manish Golamaru, M Harishankar Reddy, S Ashish

Arunachal Pradesh Playing XI: Suraj Tayam (c), Doria, Rohit, Rohan Sharma, Techi Neri, Kamsha Yangfo(wk), Limar Dabi, Nabam Abo, Chetan Anand, Tanmay Gupta, Karkir

Bihar vs Haryana, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur: Haryana won the toss and opted to field first

Bihar Playing XI: Ashutosh Aman (c), S Gani, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Mahrour, Surya Vansh, Abhijeet, Harsh Vikram Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Veer Pratap Singh, Pratap, Shivam S Kumar

Haryana Playing XI: H J Rana (c), Yuvraj Singh, C K Bishnoi, Nishant Sindhu, Y R Sharma, Kapil Hooda (wk), J Yadav, R K Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, J A Bhambhu

Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Madhya Pradesh won the toss and opted to bowl

Madhya Pradesh Playing XI: Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Yash Dubey, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Sen, Avesh Khan, Anubhav Agarwal

Odisha Playing XI: Abhishek Raut (c), Subhransu Senapati, Shantanu Mishra, Anshuman Rath, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattanaik, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Tarani Sa, Jayanta Behera

Baroda vs Punjab, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: Baroda won the toss and opted to bat first

Baroda Playing XI: A T Rayudu (c), N A Rathva, Aditya Waghmode, J K Singh, Mitesh Patel (wk), Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Bhargav Bhatt, A Sheth, L I Meriwala, Varun Aaron

Punjab Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Gourav Choudhary, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Anmol Malhotra (wk)

Jammu and Kashmir vs Nagaland, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai: Nagaland won the toss and opted to bowl

J&K Playing XI: Shubham Singh Pundir (c), Abdul Samad, Yudhvir Singh, Auqib Nabi, Vivrant Sharma, Henan Nazir, Shubham Khajuria, Abid Mushtaq, Fazil Rashid (wk), Sahil Lotra, Sharukh Ahmad Dar

Nagaland Playing XI: Zhimomi (c), R Jonathan, Imliwati, Sedezhalie, S S Mundhe, Chetan Bist (wk), A M Singh, Nagaho, Joshua, Hopongkyu, Akavi