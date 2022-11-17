Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches happening across India on Thursday. Stay tuned as we get all the latest updates and scores.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Round 4 Matches Toss Updates Delhi vs Karnataka: Delhi 159 all out (45.4 overs) Chhattisgarh vs Kerala: Chhattisgarh 171 all out (48.1 overs) Goa vs Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu 373/4 (50 overs) Maharashtra vs Mumbai: Maharashtra 342/2 (50 overs) Gujarat vs Saurashtra: Saurashtra 285/8 (50 overs) Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh: Hyderabad 256/9 (50 overs) Meghalaya vs Vidarbha: Meghalaya 111 all out (40 overs) Assam vs Sikkim: Assam 307/8 (50 overs) Jharkhand vs Rajasthan: Rajasthan 270 all out (49 overs) Bengal vs Pondicherry: Pondicherry 197 all out (43.2 overs) Railways vs Services: Railways 347/6 (50 overs) Baroda vs Odisha: Baroda 284/7 (50 overs) Andhra vs Bihar: 302-7 (50 overs) Arunachal Pradesh vs Haryana: Haryana 397-8 (50 overs) Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand: Madhya Prtadesh 276/8 (50 overs) Jammu and Kashmir vs Punjab: J & K 227 all out (47.4 overs) Chandigarh vs Manipur: Manipur 138 (44.0 overs)

Tamil Nadu 373/4 vs Goa: Tamil Nadu finish with a good score. Great knock from Jagadeesan, but he will feel that he missed out on a double hundred. Save for a couple of good catches from substitute Tunish Sawkar, the Goa fielding was listless. TN clear favourite to win this match. Jagadeesan smashed a brilliant 140-ball 168 with the help of 15 boundaries and six sixes and Sai Sudharsan hammered a 112-ball 117 with 13 hits to the fence as Tamil Nadu posted a mammoth target of 373/4 in 50 overs. The opening pair of Sudharsan and Jagadeesan forged a partnership of 276 runs off 244 balls and put the Goa attack on a leather hunt.

Maharashtra 342/2 vs Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi smashed an unbeaten 156 off 137 balls and his knock was studded with 18 hits to the fence and two sixes as Maharashtra posted a mammoth score of 342/2 in 50 overs against Mumbai. Tripathi along with P Shah (84, 104b) forged an unbeaten stand of 180 runs for the opening wicket and then a crucial 53-run stand for the second wicket with A Bawne. Tripathi then joined hands with A Kazi, who hit a brilliant half-century and an unbeaten 109-run partnership off just 58 balls helping Maharashtra post a massive total. Over to the Mumbai openers to give a good start.

Delhi 159 all out vs Karnataka: V Koushik and Shreyas Gopal shared six wickets among themselves as Karnataka bowled out Delhi for 159 in 45.4 overs. The likes of Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav and Dhruv Shorey failed to fire as Karnataka made early breakthroughs and then picked wickets at regular intervals to suck the momentum out of Delhi. K Gowtham and M Bhandage picked a wicket each.

Tamil Nadu 286/1 vs Goa: Our Correspondent Ashwin Achal pings from Alur Cricket Ground: Goa finally gets a wicket. Sudharsan is taken well by Lakshya Garg at long on. Arjun Tendulkar’s slower ball does the trick.

Saurashtra 165/5 vs Gujarat: Shen Patel breaks Pujara’s resistance as the middle-order batsman falls for a patient 90-ball 56 with seven hits to the fence and Saurashtra in trouble with half the side back in the hut. Gujarat kept attacking and the frontline bowlers doing the damage early and then Shen Patel packing off Pujara to hand Gujarat control.

Tamil Nadu vs Goa 200/0 vs Goa: Our Correspondent Ashwin Achal pings from Alur Cricket Ground: Jagadeesan brings up his century with a massive straight six. Big celebrations as he jumps high and lets out a huge scream. Jagadeesan got to his century in 99 balls with nine hits to the fence and four sixes and along with Sudharsan has forged a brilliant unbeaten double-century stand. The Goa fielders have been reduced to just wax statues with Tamil Nadu dominating proceedings with the bat.

Tamil Nadu vs Goa: Our Correspondent Ashwin Achal pings from Alur Cricket Stadium: Jagadeesan and Sudharsan making merry. Goa looks flat. Jagadeesan was dropped at long-on when on 91. The batter is now poised to get his third straight hundred.

Tamil Nadu 155/0 vs Goa: Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan have taken Tamil Nadu past the 150-run mark and both openers are batting unbeaten on 72 with Sudharshan striking at exactly 100. Jagadeesan upped the ante as he deposited the ball into the stands twice and the run-rate is just above six. The platform is once again set for Tamil Nadu and the big hitters will come to the party to give the finishing kick at the death.

Tamil Nadu 105/0 vs Goa: B Sai Sudharsan has reached his half-century and is batting unbeaten on 57 off 51 balls with 11 hits to the fence as N Jagadeesan is approaching his half-century. The Tamil Nadu openers have taken a liking to the Goa attack and have once again forged a century partnership. The runs continue to come freely with both batsmen scoring boundaries frequently. The ball hasn’t travelled over the ropes, so far, but expect some big hits as both batsmen have the tendency to up the ante and are known to put a price on their wicket. Goa needs a breakthrough.

Maharashtra 180/1 vs Mumbai: Mohit Avasthi has finally got the breakthrough for Mumbai as he castles P Shah and the Maharashtra opener missed out on a well-deserved century. Nevertheless, Shah along with Rahul Tripathi forged a brillaint 180-run stand to give his side a solid start. Skipper Ankit Bawne joins Tripathi.

Saurashtra 121/4 vs Gujarat: Cheteshwar Pujara has dropped anchor and has held the fort from one end with an unbeaten 35 off 62 balls but Saurashtra lost its fourth wicket in the form of Prerak Mankad who departed for a 50-ball 44. Mankad along with Pujara staged the recovery and forged a 60-run partnership and just when Saurashtra seemed to progress, CT Gaja dismissed Mankad to swing the momentum back in Gujarat’s favour.

Chhattisgarh 82/3 vs Kerala: Kerala has successfully dismissed previous match centurion Harpreet Bhatia, who scored a brilliant hundred against Tamil Nadu and this time the Chhattisgarh skipper failed to get going. A run-out and breakthroughs from Akhil Scaria and Basil have given Kerala control.

Delhi 70/6 vs Karnataka: Nitish Rana falls and Delhi slips further to hand Karnataka an advantage. Spin comes into play as Krishnappa Gowtham dismisses the Delhi skipper and then MS Bhandage dismissed Ayush Badoni. Lalit Yadav is stranded at the other end and with the tail-enders walking in, Karnataka will look to bundle out the opposition cheaply.

Maharashtra 135/0 vs Mumbai: P Shah and Rahul Tripathi have hit brilliant half-centuries and have given Maharashtra a fabulous start as Mumbai continues to search for the opening breakthrough. What a batting exhibition from the openers with Tripathi being the aggressor batting unbeaten on 58 off 60 deliveries with eight hits to the fence. Shah is batting unbeaten on 71 off 87 balls with six boundaries and two sixes. The openers have stitched a century-plus opening stand and the Mumbai attack is struggling to make a breakthrough at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Saurashtra 49/3 vs Gujarat: Saurashtra is in a spot of bother as Nagwaswalla with two wickets has got Gujarat early breakthroughs with C Gaja removing Samarth Vyas. Nagaswalla dismissed opener Desai and most importantly packed off the dangerous Sheldon Jackson. India international Cheteshwar Pujara holds the key along with Prerak Mankad and this is a golden opportunity for the India Test specialist to make a statement with the bat in white-ball cricket.

Maharashtra 80/0 vs Mumbai: Mumbai’s struggle with the ball continues as its frontline bowlers have failed once again to provide an early breakthrough with Ajinkya Rahane using as many as five bowlers. Rahul Tripathi and P Shah have been solid as the opening pair is going strong and is inching towards stitching a century stand with Shah approaching his half-century.

Delhi 41/4 vs Karnataka: V Koushik has picked his second wicket and along with Vidwath Kaverappa has left Delhi in a spot of bother by removing the top-order. A run-out by R Samarth only added problems for Delhi as skipper Nitish Rana and Lalit Yadav have a job in their hands. Both experienced batsmen have a job in their hands and it’s imperative from Delhi’s point of view that the duo strings a partnership.

Tamil Nadu 39/0 vs Goa: B Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan have given Tamil Nadu a steady start inside the PowerPlay and both batsmen are in brilliant form scoring centuries and forging a double century opening partnership in the last outing. Goa needs an early breakthrough, else it will be chasing leather at the Alur Cricket Stadium.

Delhi 3/1 vs Karnataka: V Koushik has made an early breakthrough as he removes opener, Himmat Singh, to put Delhi on backfoot. Nitish Rana who missed the last match due to illness is back as the skipper of Delhi. Dhruv Shirey and Shivank Vashisth are out in the middle.

Rohan Kunnummal is taking the right steps in establishing himself as an all-format batter. Rohan, who gained national attention by scoring four centuries in five First Class matches a few months ago, is now showing his class in the shorter formats.

The Kerala opener has been on song in the Vijay Hazare 50-over Trophy. Rohan crushed minnow Arunachal Pradesh with an unbeaten 28-ball 77, and followed it up with a sublime 134 against Goa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

A natural stroke-player, Rohan flayed the Goan attack to all parts. His fearless, confident approach was best symbolised when he danced down the track to spinner Mohit Redkar and hit him for a big straight six despite not getting to the pitch of the ball. When well set, he planted his front foot forward and dispatched left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar with ease.

Rohan is now keen to convert starts to big scores, given that he recorded just one fifty in eight outings in the preceding Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

If the 24-year-old can keep up his rich form, he could earn an IPL contract. “If I get an IPL contract, it will be a great opportunity to showcase my skills. I don’t think about an IPL contract too much, as it will add too much pressure. If it comes, well and good,” Rohan told Sportstar.

“My natural game is to attack, but I prefer to play according to the match situation. Today (against Goa) we had a good afternoon pitch, so I could play my strokes. In the first match against Haryana at Alur (Rohan was batting on 28 when rain intervened), the ball was stopping and coming on. I like to change my game according to the conditions and match situation,” the soft spoken Rohan said.