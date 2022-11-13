Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Samarth Vyas blasts double century; Saurashtra posts record total of 397/4 vs Manipur

Saurashtra rode on a brilliant double century from Samarth Vyas and century from Harvik Desai to post the highest team total in the history of Vijay Hazxare Trophy against Manipur on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
13 November, 2022 13:00 IST
Samarth Vyas scored a scintillating double century for Saurashtra against Manipur in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. (File Photo)

Samarth Vyas scored a scintillating double century for Saurashtra against Manipur in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Samarth Vyas blasted a brilliant double century and helped Saurashtra post a record total of 397/4 against Manipur at the Jamia Millia Islamia University Ground in Delhi in the Vijay Hazare match on Sunday.

Vyas, opening the batting along with Harvik Desai smashed a scintillating 200 off 131 balls and his knock was laced with nine sixes and 20 hits to the fence. His opening partner too scored a century off 107 balls with the help of nine boundaries and two sixes as Saurashtra sent a hapless Manipur attack on a leather hunt. The previous highest total was set by Gujarat, who posted 363/6 against Vidarbha in the previous season.

The opening pair of Vyas and Desai forged a record 282-run partnership and the departure of Desai saw Vyas adding a valuable 59-run stand with India international Cheteshwar Pujara. The India Test specialist scored a quickfire 40-ball 46 and provided the final flourish.

Yashashvi hits century

Yashashvi Jaiswal hit a fine century as the Mumbai opener scored a 122-ball 104 against Vidarbha. Opening the batting with Prithvi Shaw, the southpaw was at his best holding one end together as Mumbai was in a spot of bother batting first. Jaiswal with a cautious approach forged a century stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and then a valuable 47-run partnership with Shams Mulani as Mumbai posted 264/9 in 50 overs.

Jaiswal hit 13 boundaries at a strike rate of 85.25 and was the key batsman as the likes of Shaw and Rahane failed to score big.

