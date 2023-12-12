MagazineBuy Print

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT

VHT 2023: Here is the list of highest wicket-takers of the 2023 Vijay Hazare trophy being held between November 23 and December 16.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 22:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab’s Siddharth Kaul celebrates after taking a wicket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy Match between Tamil Nadu and Punjab at MCA Stadium in BKC in Mumbai.
Punjab’s Siddharth Kaul celebrates after taking a wicket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy Match between Tamil Nadu and Punjab at MCA Stadium in BKC in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab's Siddharth Kaul celebrates after taking a wicket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy Match between Tamil Nadu and Punjab at MCA Stadium in BKC in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

India’s premier domestic one-day international tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy began on November 23 across multiple venues in the country. The final of the tournament will be held on December 16 in Rajkot.

ALSO READ | Rajkot Stadium media box damaged by cyclonic storm, SCA confident of readiness for England Test

In the 2022-23 edition, Saurashtra won its first title after beating Maharashtra by five wickets in the final.

Here is the list of highest wicket-takers of the 2023 Vijay Hazare trophy:

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy BBI
Siddarth Kaul (PUN) 6 19 15.10 5.75 5/38
Debabrata Pradhan (ODI) 7 18 12.05 3.63 4/14
Yuzvendra Chahal (HAR) 8 18 14.83 3.70 6/26
Varun Chakravarthy (TN) 7 17 10.64 3.77 5/9
V Koushik (KAR) 8 17 12.58 3.27 4/7

