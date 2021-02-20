Cricket Cricket Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Jharkhand hits 422 vs MP, highest total by Indian domestic side Jharkhand amassed 422 for nine from 50 overs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Team Sportstar 20 February, 2021 13:14 IST Jharkhand batsman Virat Singh in action: File Picture - FILE PHOTO/V RAJU Team Sportstar 20 February, 2021 13:14 IST Jharkhand amassed 422 for nine from 50 overs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Ishan Kishan slams 94-ball 173 against Madhya Pradesh Apart from century-maker Ishan Kishan, Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar and Anukul Roy all scored half centuries. Kishan provided Jharkhand with an early thrust riding on a breathtaking 94-ball 173, his highest List A score. The wicketkeeper-batsman struck 11 sixes and 19 fours during his whirlwind knock. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Score: Ishan Kishan hits 173; Gurkeerat ton powers Punjab to 288/4 vs TN Singh followed it up with a 49-ball 68 before Kumar and Roy propelled Jharkhand to a formidable total. Roy struck seven sixes and three fours in his 39-ball 72. Kumar was out for a 58-ball 52.While you're reading this, an exciting Australian Open final between Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady is underway. Follow the game LIVE here. 2019 Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka takes on first-time Grand Slam finalist Jennifer Brady in the summit clash of the 2021 edition. - Getty Images Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.