Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Jharkhand hits 422 vs MP, highest total by Indian domestic side

Jharkhand amassed 422 for nine from 50 overs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

Apart from century-maker Ishan Kishan, Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar and Anukul Roy all scored half centuries. Kishan provided Jharkhand with an early thrust riding on a breathtaking 94-ball 173, his highest List A score. The wicketkeeper-batsman struck 11 sixes and 19 fours during his whirlwind knock.

Singh followed it up with a 49-ball 68 before Kumar and Roy propelled Jharkhand to a formidable total. Roy struck seven sixes and three fours in his 39-ball 72. Kumar was out for a 58-ball 52.