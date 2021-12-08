Cricket Vijay Hazare Trophy live score: Jharkhand cautious vs Delhi; TN off to brisk start vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy live score: catch all live updates and scores from day one of Vijay Hazare Trophy across six centres. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 December, 2021 09:17 IST FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu team players during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 2019. - PTI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 December, 2021 09:17 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live updates from the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across six centres.TOSS AND MID-INNINGS UPDATES ONLY. Delhi batter Shikhar Dhawan will be in action today. - Shayan Acharya From Mohali: Shayan Acharya pings: "Delhi players are playing a friendly game ahead of their opening fixture. One can see Delhi coach and Virat Kohli's mentor Rajkumar Sharma." Delhi players play a friendly game ahead of their opening fixture. - SHAYAN ACHARYA TOSS UPDATES:Punjab Won the Toss & elected to batRailways Won the Toss & elected to FieldAssam Won the Toss & elected to batDelhi Won the Toss & elected to FieldBaroda Won the Toss & elected to FieldKarnataka Won the Toss & elected to FieldGujarat Won the Toss & elected to FieldKerala Won the Toss & elected to FieldUttar Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to FieldMumbai Won the Toss & elected to FieldChhattisgarh Won the Toss & elected to batVidarbha Won the Toss & elected to Field Madhya Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to batMizoram Won the Toss & elected to FieldHyderabad Won the Toss & elected to FieldManipur Won the Toss & elected to batPondicherry Won the Toss & elected to FieldArunachal Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to FieldWEDNESDAY'S FIXTURESElite A: At Mumbai: Andhra vs Odisha, Gujarat vs J & K; At Thane: Vidarbha vs Himachal.Elite B (Thiruvananthapuram): Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai, Baroda vs Bengal, Karnataka vs Pondicherry.Elite C: At Mohali: Jharkhand vs Delhi, Hyderabad vs Haryana; At Chandigarh: UP vs Saurashtra.Elite D (Rajkot): MP vs Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Kerala vs Chandigarh.Elite E (Ranchi): Punjab vs Rajasthan, Goa vs Assam, Railways vs Services.Plate (Jaipur): Bihar vs Mizoram, Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Nagaland vs Manipur.