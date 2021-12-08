Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy live score: Jharkhand cautious vs Delhi; TN off to brisk start vs Mumbai

Vijay Hazare Trophy live score: catch all live updates and scores from day one of Vijay Hazare Trophy across six centres.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 December, 2021 09:17 IST
Tamil Nadu cricket team

FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu team players during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 2019.   -  PTI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 December, 2021 09:17 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live updates from the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across six centres.

TOSS AND MID-INNINGS UPDATES ONLY.

Delhi batter Shikhar Dhawan will be in action today.   -  Shayan Acharya

 

From Mohali: Shayan Acharya pings: "Delhi players are playing a friendly game ahead of their opening fixture. One can see Delhi coach and Virat Kohli's mentor Rajkumar Sharma."

Delhi players play a friendly game ahead of their opening fixture.   -  SHAYAN ACHARYA

 

TOSS UPDATES:

Punjab Won the Toss & elected to bat

Railways Won the Toss & elected to Field

Assam Won the Toss & elected to bat

Delhi Won the Toss & elected to Field

Baroda Won the Toss & elected to Field

Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to Field

Gujarat Won the Toss & elected to Field

Kerala Won the Toss & elected to Field

Uttar Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to Field

Mumbai Won the Toss & elected to Field

Chhattisgarh Won the Toss & elected to bat

Vidarbha Won the Toss & elected to Field

Madhya Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to bat

Mizoram Won the Toss & elected to Field

Hyderabad Won the Toss & elected to Field

Manipur Won the Toss & elected to bat

Pondicherry Won the Toss & elected to Field

Arunachal Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to Field

WEDNESDAY'S FIXTURES

Elite A: At Mumbai: Andhra vs Odisha, Gujarat vs J & K; At Thane: Vidarbha vs Himachal.

Elite B (Thiruvananthapuram): Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai, Baroda vs Bengal, Karnataka vs Pondicherry.

Elite C: At Mohali: Jharkhand vs Delhi, Hyderabad vs Haryana; At Chandigarh: UP vs Saurashtra.

Elite D (Rajkot): MP vs Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Kerala vs Chandigarh.

Elite E (Ranchi): Punjab vs Rajasthan, Goa vs Assam, Railways vs Services.

Plate (Jaipur): Bihar vs Mizoram, Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Nagaland vs Manipur.