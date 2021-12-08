Vijay Hazare Trophy live score: Jharkhand cautious vs Delhi; TN off to brisk start vs Mumbai

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live updates from the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across six centres.

TOSS AND MID-INNINGS UPDATES ONLY.

Delhi batter Shikhar Dhawan will be in action today. - Shayan Acharya

From Mohali: Shayan Acharya pings: "Delhi players are playing a friendly game ahead of their opening fixture. One can see Delhi coach and Virat Kohli's mentor Rajkumar Sharma."

Delhi players play a friendly game ahead of their opening fixture. - SHAYAN ACHARYA

TOSS UPDATES:

Punjab Won the Toss & elected to bat

Railways Won the Toss & elected to Field

Assam Won the Toss & elected to bat

Delhi Won the Toss & elected to Field

Baroda Won the Toss & elected to Field

Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to Field

Gujarat Won the Toss & elected to Field

Kerala Won the Toss & elected to Field

Uttar Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to Field

Mumbai Won the Toss & elected to Field

Chhattisgarh Won the Toss & elected to bat

Vidarbha Won the Toss & elected to Field

Madhya Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to bat

Mizoram Won the Toss & elected to Field

Hyderabad Won the Toss & elected to Field

Manipur Won the Toss & elected to bat

Pondicherry Won the Toss & elected to Field

Arunachal Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to Field