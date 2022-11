Welcome to Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 quarterfinal matches between Punjab vs Karnataka, Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh, Assam vs Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra. Stay tuned as we get you all the Live Updates.

Saurashtra 58/1 vs Tamil Nadu: Saurashtra has crossed the 50-run mark but M Mohammed strikes to remove Sheldon Jackson. Harvik Desai and Jay Gohil are out in the middle, doing the rebuilding job.

Punjab 41/3 vs Karnataka: Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik and Ronit More have picked a wicket each to leave Punjab in early trouble. The likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh and skipper Mandeep Singh are back in the hut as Abhishek Sharma and Anmol Malhotra try to rebuild the innings.

J&K 43/0 vs Assam: Vivrant Sharma and Shubham Khajuria have given Jammu and Kashmir a fine start with both openers forging an unbeaten 43-run stand with the run-rate well above 7 rpo. Assam eyes early breakthrough.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Quarterfinal: Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bowl first

Saurashtra Playing XI: Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Jay Gohil, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya

Tamil Nadu Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan(w), Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith(c), Dinesh Karthik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Warrier

Punjab vs Karnataka, Quarterfinal: Karnataka won the toss and opted to bowl first

Punjab Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh(c), Anmol Malhotra(w), Harpreet Brar, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul

Karnataka Playing XI: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal(c), Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR(w), Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh, Quarterfinal: Uttar Pradesh won the toss and opt to bowl

Maharashtra Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Saurabh Navale(w), Shamshuzama Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Uttar Pradesh Playing XI: Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal(w), Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma(c), Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shiva Singh

Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir Quartefinal: Assam won the toss and opted to bowl first

Jammu and Kashmir Playing XI: Musaif Ajaz, Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Pundir(c), Henan Nazir Malik, Fazil Rashid(w), Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Auqib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf

Assam Playing XI: Kunal Saikia(w/c), Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Saahil Jain, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Avinov Choudhury

