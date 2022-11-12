Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS of the first day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, which is being held across five cities in India.
Himachal Pradesh, however, falls short of what could have been another fantastic run-chase. HP ended with 335/9 in 48 overs, in reply to Hyderabad’s 360/3, when rain stopped play. Hyderabad declared winner by VJD method. DB Ranji (36* off 25) kept HP in the hunt but rain had to play spoilsport. Amit Kumar struck a 98-ball 103 while Prashant Chopra made a run-a-ball 70.
Jammu & Kashmir has done it! What a match! Chases down 343 against Madhya Pradesh with four balls remaining. No. 9 batter Sahil Lotra unbeaten on 23 off 11, fantastic knock under pressure. At the other end, Auqib Nabi contributes 11 from nine balls.
Final over. Just five runs to win. Kuldeep Sen could bowl the last over.
Jammu & Kashmir just needs seven to win from seven balls.
Jammu and Kashmir on the brink of a historic win here. Just when as seemed lost, Sahil Lotra hits two fours to bring the equation down to 14 from two overs.
Rangi keeping Himachal in the hunt with a 23-ball 34.
It’s game on here for Jammu & Kashmir Sahil Lotra and Auqib Nabi make a match of it at the end.
Jammu & Kashmir 314/8 in 47 overs, needs 29 to win off 18 balls. Mushtaq was key here but he falls for a brilliant 42 off 19 balls as he done dismissed by Avesh Khan, who takes his third wicket.
Mayank Dagar falls for a duck as HP loses its eighth wicket. Himachal needs 50 in five overs with just two wickets in hand. Advantage Hyderabad.
Huge blow for Himachal as Rishi Dhawan is run out for 45 off 28 balls. HP needs 62 off 36 now and Hyderabad will believe they have this one in the bag with the HP skipper gone.
Defending champion HP refusing to go down without a fight. It still has captain Rishi Dhawan at the crease, who is batting on 45 off 28 balls. Two thrilling run-chases underway.
Jamm & Kashmir is on the cusp of a historic win here. Needs 48 to win in five overs with four wickets in hand, chasing a mammoth 343 vs Madhya Pradesh.
Prince Yadav picks three for 18, Saurabh Kumar scalps two for 20 and Aaqib Khan gets two for 22 as Uttar Pradesh dismantles Tripura for 159 in 40.3 overs. Bikram Kumar Das’ 60-ball 51 goes in vain.
Chattisgarh scored 137/4 in 21 overs when its innings was cut short due to rain. Chasing a revised target of 178 in 21 overs, Arunachal Pradesh was struggling at 35 for two in 8.1 overs when rain had the final say.
A breezy win for Saurashtra as it hunts down Chandigarh’s 215 with seven wickets in hand and 5.5 overs remaining. Openers Harvik Desai and Samarth Vyas set the platform with a 106-run alliance. Pujara was run out for a 51-ball 33 before Sheldon Jackson (24*) and Vasavada (18*) there were no further hiccups in the chase. Saurashtra clinical with both bat and ball.
Lalit Yadav’s unbeaten 56 off 73 ensures Delhi wins the contest by five wickets and 5.1 overs to spare. Delhi lost four wickets and 32 runs as the middle-order suffered a collapse but any hopes that Vidarbha would have harboured of pulling off a coup were dashed by Lalit’s rearguard. He had Lakshay for support, who was not out on 19 off 42.
Meghalaya only manages 144 for nine in 46 overs as Karnataka survives a brief scare before posting a comprehensive win. Chasing 260, Meghalaya started off with a 58-run opening stand but eventually the batting caved in. Shreyas Gopal picked three for 21, Gowtham two for 33 and Ronit More two for 22.
Yet another match in Bangalore is called off as rain has the final say. Andhra was cruising at 96 for one in 21 overs with Ashwin Hebbar (42) and KS Bharat (33) at the crease.
Uttarakhand was reeling at 27 for four before D. Negi struck a match-winning 80 off 111 balls. Uttarakhand overhauls the target with eight overs remaining.
Nagaland is bowled out for 92 in 30.3 overs as Rathva picks three for 11. Mundhe (23), Jonathan (20) and Imliwati (10) are the only Nagaland batters to score in two digits.
Rahul Shukla’s five for 19 helps Jharkhand bundle Sikkim out for 116 in 40.1 overs. Sumit and Ankur score 31 each as no other Sikkim batter manages to score in double digits.
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 123-ball 124 makes light work of Railways’ 218 for eight as Maharashtra shoots down the target in 38.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.
Rajasthan is bowled out for 128 in 33.3 overs chasing 272. Opener Abhijeet Tomar offers the only resistance with the bat with an 86-ball 59. Mrinmoy Dutta (3/34) and Avinav Choudhury (3/25) wreck the Rajasthan batting line-up. Riyan Parag’s game-changing 84-ball 117 eventually proves too good for Rajasthan.
Tamil Nadu was 106 for two in 17.1 overs when rain interrupted after Bihar elected to field after a delayed toss. Rain will eventually have the final say as no further play is possible due to rain.
Jonty Sidhu goes for 11 and Delhi is suddenly in a spot of bother after it looked it it would win the game with ease. Delhi has lost four wickets for 32 runs now. Karnewar and Sarvate get two wickets each. Delhi 144 for five, still needs 64 runs to win.
Ruturaj Gaikwad scores a 108-ball 100 as Maharashtra closes in on a big win. Gaikwad was the top-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 with 603 runs in five matches, including four hundreds.
Rain has the final say as the Haryana vs Kerala game is called off. Kerala 44/2 in 14 overs when play was stopped.
Another facile win for the chasing team! Pondicherry overhauls Mizoram’s 156 for eight in 29.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Arun Karthick’s unbeaten 59 off 53 steers the run-chase.
Delhi two down now for 111 as Shikhar Dhawan is dismissed for a 64-ball 47. Nitish Rana joins Yash Dhull, who has relishing his List A debut with a 25-ball 37. Delhi 112/2, chasing 208.
Mumbai (123/2) chases down Bengal’s 121 in just 30.2 overs. Rahane finally scores a half-century (59* off 72) with Tamore (18* off 47) at the other end. Mumbai wins by eight wickets and 19.4 overs to spare. Complete annihilation!
Maharashtra is set to win this one huge. Both openers get fifties as the team has 120/0 in 20 overs on the board. Railways’ target of 219 less than 100 runs away.
Shubham Arora is caught behind for 17 off 17 as Himachal loses its first wicket for 36, chasing 361. Amit Kumar joins Prashant Chopra. Punnaiah with the breakthrough.
Himmat Singh goes for 11 off 38 as Karnewar ends the 49-run opening stand. Dhawan batting on 24 off 39 and young Yash Dhull joins the veteran.
Captain Rahane and Harddik Tamore have restored normalcy after Shaw and Jaiswal fell early. The partnership now worth 39 runs and the finish line isn’t too far away for Mumbai now.
A comprehensive performance by Saurashtra’s bowlers as they restrict Chandigarh to just 215 for nine. Chetan Sakariya (two for 24) and Prerak Mankad (two for 17) get two apiece. Unadkat (one for 38) and Chirag Jani (one for 28) are economical.
Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi have rushed to 85/0 in just 13 overs and Railways score of 218 doesn’t look too far away now, what with 37 overs still to come.
Sikkim is staring down the barrel with 28 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets. Rahul Shukla gets two for 11 in his four overs.
Himmat Singh and Shikhar Dhawan give Delhi a good foundation with a strong opening stand. Delhi 41/0 in 10 overs, chasing 208.
Openers Surya Rai and Nongkhlaw have given Meghalaya a good start in a chase of 260 versus heavyweight Karnataka. Meghalaya 37/0 in 10 overs. Rai has done the bulk of the scoring with 26 runs.
Uttarakhand is reeling at 15 for three in three overs, chasing Odisha’s 179. Both openers and veteran wicketkeeper Aditya Tare are gone. Debabrata Pradesh picks two for five Rajesh Mohanty takes one for nine.
Jaiswal goes for 10 off 33 as Mukesh Kumar gets his second victim. Both Shaw and Jaiswal are back in the hut with 47 on the board. Captain Rahane joins Tamore.
Atit Sheth is the backbone of this Baroda innings with 87 off 106 balls. AM Singh picks up five for 38 in nine overs.
Yash Dubey’s 121-ball 121 and Rajat Patidar’s 45-ball 62 are the highlights of this Madhya Pradesh innings. Not to forget wicketkeeper Abhishek Bhandari’s contribution, who slammed 74 off 81 balls. Abid Mushtaq is the most economical bowler with two for 43 in his 10 overs. Auqib Nabi and Sharukh Ahmad Dar picked three apiece but were expensive.
Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 106-ball 132 and Rohit Rayudu’s 144-ball 156 takes Hyderabad to a huge total. Vaibhav Arora takes two for 72 as all HP bowlers take a beating. The defending champion will have its task cut out when it comes out to chase 361.
Riding on captain Priyank Panchal’s run-a-ball 136, Gujarat posts a mammoth total. Panchal is well-supported by fifties from Merai and Chauhan. Chirag Gandhi scores an unbeaten 18-ball 33 to propel Gujarat at the end.
Rinku Singh impresses yet again with a 94-ball 82 in an otherwise lacklustre performance with the bat by Uttar Pradesh. Rana Dutta stars with the ball for Tripura, picking four for 51.
Ankit Sharma picks three for 33 as Pondicherry restricts Mizoram to a paltry total. Shreevats Goswami gets a 63 despite his team’s poor performance with the bat.
Only four batters get into double-digits (Anshuman Rath 51, Subhransu Senapati 60, Rakesh Pattanaik 28, Abhishek Raut 10) as Odisha is bundled out cheaply. They are helped along with 22 extras too. Himanshu Bisht the pick of the bowlers for Uttarakhand with four for 26. Rajan gets three for 24.
Kazi takes two for 26 in 10 overs to restrict Railways. Captain Karn Sharma’s late cameo of 40 off 33 balls gives the Railways bowlers something to bowl at.
After a delayed start, rain is back at Alur and play has been stopped. Tamil Nadu 106/2 in 17.1 overs at the break.
Ishant Sharma picks three for 24 while Saini gets three for 64 as Delhi skittles Vidarbha out for just 207. Ganesh Satish top scores with 45 for Vidarbha.
Shreyas Gopal top scores with a 76-ball 64 as Karnataka posts an underwhelming total, given that the opposition is Meghalaya.
Saurabh Tiwary ends with an unbeaten 63 off 51 while Kumar Deobrat is not out on 51 off 43 as Jharkhand posts an imposing total. A complete performance from the team with Virat Singh scoring 75 off 89. Utkarsh Singh struck a 84-ball 52 with Nazim getting 43 off 39.
Parag top-scores with 117 while Mukhtar Hussain is the second-highest scorer with 39 as Assam is bundled out for 271. Mohit picks three for 58. Aniket Choudhary (2/35), Nagarkoti (2/40) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/61) get two apiece. Rahul Chahar one for 65.
TN is scoring at a brisk rate but loses Sai Sudharsan for a 38-ball 49. Baba Indrajith joins Baba Aparajith, who is batting on 32 off 40.
Prithvi Shaw falls for a 31-ball 26 as Mumbai loses its first with 37 on the board. Harddik Tamore joins Jaiswal.
Madhya Pradesh cruising at 229/3 in 36 overs. Rajat Patidar not out on 44 off 31 while Yash Dubey is unbeaten on 95 off 100 at the other end.
Assam’s Riyan Parag struck a 84-ball 117 with 10 fours and six sixes against Rajasthan. Assam, however, struggling at 236 for eight.
Gowtham goes for a 14-ball 20 as Karnataka loses its seventh wicket for 193. Will Meghalaya dare to dream of pulling off an upset yet?
Shaw and Jaiswal start steady in Mumbai’s chase of 122. Mumbai 20/0 in 4.4 overs. Shaw 17, Jaiswal 1.
Karnataka lose six wickets for 166 runs. Sharath goes for a brisk 32 off 27, followed by Bhandage, who falls for a duck. Shreyas Gopal is unbeaten on 23 as Karnataka stretches its score to 192/6 with nine overs left.
Mohit Sharma strikes in the first over as he gets Kerala opener Rahul P for a six-ball duck. Kerala 13/1 in 3.3 overs.
Bihar won the toss and elected to field. Tamil Nadu loses N. Jagadeesan for 5. TN 44/1 in 5.3 overs.
Karnataka loses four wickets for 120 runs as Samarth falls for 46. Wicketkeeper Sharath joins Shreyas Gopal in the middle. Karnataka 155/4 in 36 overs.
Geet Puri is clean bowled by Mulani for 9 off 27. Bengal’s horror show with the bat comes to an end. Kotian stars with four for 31 in eight overs.
Manoj Tiwary’s resistance ends as he is trapped in front by Mulani for 47 off 64. Bengal loses its ninth wicket for 107.
Karnataka 111/3 in 24.3 overs as Manish Pandey falls for 36 off 43 balls against Meghalaya. Shreyas Gopal joins Samarth, who is not out on 46.
Tanush Kotian gets Pradipta Pramanik for his fourth wicket. Bengal 74/8 in 22.1 overs. Manoj Tiwary not out on 24.
The slide continues for Bengal as Kotian gets Agniv Pan for 4. Bengal 72/7 in 20.3 overs. Manoj Tiwary waging a lone battle with an unbeaten 23.
The Haryana vs Kerala match in Alur will begin at 10:30 AM IST after rain delayed the start.
After rain delayed the toss at Alur, Bangalore, the Tamil Nadu vs Bihar match is set to begin at 10:45 AM IST.
All four matches to be held in Bangalore are delayed due to rain. Andhra vs Goa, Chhattisgarh vs Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana vs Kerala, Bihar vs Tamil Nadu are the four games.
Pandey moves to 25 off 27 as Karnataka is 88/2 in 19 overs. Samarth unbeaten on 29 and the duo has added 35 runs for the third wicket.
Kotian gets his second wicket as he removes Ritwik Chowdhury for 3. Bengal 56/6 in 16 overs. Veteran Manoj Tiwary is battling it out with an unbeaten 12.
Vidarbha 56/2 in 15 overs. Off-spinner Lalit Yadav gets Fazal lbw for 19 off 30. Captain Wadkar joins Ganesh Satish in the middle.
After the openers set the foundation with a 76-run stand in 12.1 overs, Lee Yong Lepcha of Meghalaya removes Nazim, who goes for 43 off 39. Jharkhand 93/1 in 16 overs.
Defending champion Himachal Pradesh skipper Rishi Dhawan strikes to remove Hyderabad captain and opener Tanmay Agarwal for 9 off 28. Hyderabad 29/1 in 9.2 overs.
Mumbai has rattled Bengal with five early wickets. Bengal 41 for five in 11.2 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed is the last man to fall for 1 off 3. Tanush Kotian and Aman Khan get a wicket each.
Debutant Nikin Jose is lbw by Abhishek for 13 off 17. Karnataka 53/2 in 10 overs. Manish Pandey joins Samarth.
Mohit Avasthi now strikes for Mumbai as Anustup Majumdar falls. Bengal 39/3 in 9.4 overs.
Vidarbha is off to a slow and steady start against Delhi. Opener Taide is bowled by Navdeep Saini for 20 as Vidarbha loses its first wicket for 39. Ishant Sharma has been impressive with figures of 5-2-12-0.
Nazim and Utkarsh Singh have given Jharkhand a strong start as the openers take the score to 57 for no loss in nine overs.
Tushar Deshpande strikes again and gets Bengal skipper Easwaran out for 12 off 20. Bengal 20 for two in 6.5 overs.
The Karnataka skipper is trapped in front by Chengkam Sangma for 15 off 18. Karnataka one down for 37. Debutant Nikin Jose joins Samarth.
Samarth and Mayank Agarwal are off to a strong start as Karnataka has 37 on the board in six overs.
Tushar Deshpande traps Writtick Chatterjee for 1 off 8 balls as Bengal loses its first wicket for 7 in the third over.
Elite A (New Delhi): Saurashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Tripura, Manipur
Elite B (Kolkata): Rajasthan, Karnataka, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Delhi, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim
Elite C (Bangalore): Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh
Elite D (Mumbai): Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Baroda, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Nagaland
Elite E (Ranchi): Maharashtra, Services, Bengal, Pondicherry, Railways, Mumbai, Mizoram
Mumbai Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harddik Tamore (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Aman Khan, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande.
Bengal Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Agniv Pan (wk), Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Writtick Bijoy, Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Mukesh Kumar, Geet Puri.
Mumbai vs Bengal: Mumbai won the toss and elected to field
Karnataka vs Meghalaya: Karnataka won the toss and elected to bat
Rajasthan vs Assam: Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field
Delhi vs Vidarbha: Delhi won the toss and elected to field
Maharashtra vs Railways: Maharashtra won the toss and elected to field
Jharkhand vs Sikkim: Sikkim won the toss and elected to field.
Pondicherry vs Mizoram: Pondicherry won the toss and elected to field.
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra: Saurashtra won the toss and elected to field.
Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh: Tripura won the toss and elected to field.
Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad: HP won the toss and elected to field.
Manipur vs Gujarat: Manipur won the toss and elected to field.
Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir: J&K won the toss and elected to field.
Uttarakhand vs Odisha: Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to field.
Nagaland vs Baroda: Nagaland won the toss and elected to field.
Tamil Nadu vs Bihar. Bihar won the toss and elected to field.
Andhra vs Goa: Goa won the toss and elected to field.
Chhattisgarh vs Arunachal Pradesh. AP won the toss and elected to field.
Haryana vs Kerala. Haryana won the toss and elected to field.
Reduced stakes put a dampener on the Vijay Hazare trophy, which commences in multiple venues across the country on Saturday. With the Indian squads already announced for the upcoming tours to New Zealand and Bangladesh, exceptional performances in the premier men’s domestic one-day competition will not translate to appropriate rewards.
A total of 38 teams feature in five Elite groups. These group matches will be held in five cities - New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ranchi. All knockout fixtures will be held in Ahmedabad. The group toppers will progress to the quarterfinals, while the second-placed sides and the best among the rest will advance to the pre-quarterfinals.
There is no place for the lower Plate Group this time around.
Himachal Pradesh, which rode on Rishi Dhawan’s all-round brilliance to clinch the title last year, will compete in Elite A at New Delhi. Batter Prashanth Chopra and left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar - the other heroes of Himachal Pradesh’s campaign - return in search of a repeat.
Tamil Nadu, the runner-up, boasts of a strong squad. B. Indrajith leads the unit, while all-rounder and vice-captain Washington Sundar makes his comeback from injury. Tamil Nadu enters the tournament with vital match practice under the belt, having outclassed the visiting Bangladesh XI in two one-day matches a few days ago.
Members of the Indian team will give this tournament a miss, but there are a few popular names in the fray to keep the interest alive. Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai), Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai), Shahrukh Khan (Tamil Nadu), Mayank Agarwal (Karnataka) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra) will look to rack up the runs in a bid to grab the selectors’ attention.